Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, January 23

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.
Upgrades:
> Aptiv (APTV) placed on short-term Catalyst Call Buy List at Deutsche Bank; tgt $126
> Fed Agricult Mortg (AGM) initiated with a Buy at Seaport Research Partners
> FirstEnergy (FE) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt raised to $46
> Flywire (FLYW) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $26
> GitLab (GTLB) initiated with an Outperform at FBN Securities; tgt $60
> Guidewire Software (GWRE) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $88
> Lucid Group (LCID) resumed with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $12
> Philip Morris International (PM) resumed with a Sell at Societe Generale; tgt $90
> Planet Labs (PL) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $6
> Quest Diagnostics (DGX) initiated with an In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt $159
> Sapiens Int’l (SPNS) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $28
> Tractor Supply (TSCO) added to Tactical Outperform List at Evercore ISI
> Tractor Supply (TSCO) named Fresh Pick at Robert W. Baird; tgt $240
> United Rentals (URI) placed on 30-day positive catalyst watch at Citigroup; tgt raised to $450
Downgrades:
> Altice USA (ATUS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Securities; tgt $6
> American Tower (AMT) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Applied Materials (AMAT) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $90
> BCE Inc (BCE) downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Securities
> Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNXF) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts
> Check Point Software (CHKP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $150
> CrowdStrike (CRWD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $115
> Crown Castle (CCI) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Euronet (EEFT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $117
> FirstEnergy (FE) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $38
> Gildan Activewear (GIL) downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Securities
> Ingredion (INGR) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $110
> KLA Corporation (KLAC) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $325
> Levi Strauss (LEVI) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $17
> Matterport (MTTR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $3
> Motorola Solutions (MSI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Edward Jones
> Range Resources (RRC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at The Benchmark Company
> RingCentral (RNG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at MKM Partners; tgt $40
> SentinelOne (S) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $15
> Southwestern Energy (SWN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at The Benchmark Company
> Tapestry (TPR) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt $43
> Veeco Instruments (VECO) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $20
> Warner Music Group (WMG) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt $35
> Workday (WDAY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $195
> Zoom Video (ZM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at MKM Partners; tgt lowered to $75
Others:
> AssetMark (AMK) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $32
> Associated British Foods (ASBFY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
> Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $157
> Confluent (CFLT) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $28
> Galapagos NV (GLPG) upgraded to Hold from Underperform at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $47.20
> Murphy USA (MUSA) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $350
> PTC (PTC) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $155
> Ribbon Communications (RBBN) upgraded to Buy from Hold at WestPark Capital; tgt $6
> Skechers USA (SKX) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Cowen; tgt raised to $65
> Ternium S.A. (TX) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $42
> Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UNBLF) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
> Wayfair (W) upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $65
> Wayfair (W) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt $38
> Wayfair (W) upgraded to Overweight from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $63
> Western Digital (WDC) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $42
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.