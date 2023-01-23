Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, January 23

Upgrades:

> Aptiv (APTV) placed on short-term Catalyst Call Buy List at Deutsche Bank; tgt $126

> Fed Agricult Mortg (AGM) initiated with a Buy at Seaport Research Partners

> FirstEnergy (FE) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt raised to $46

> Flywire (FLYW) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $26

> GitLab (GTLB) initiated with an Outperform at FBN Securities; tgt $60

> Guidewire Software (GWRE) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $88

> Lucid Group (LCID) resumed with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $12

> Philip Morris International (PM) resumed with a Sell at Societe Generale; tgt $90

> Planet Labs (PL) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $6

> Quest Diagnostics (DGX) initiated with an In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt $159

> Sapiens Int’l (SPNS) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $28

> Tractor Supply (TSCO) added to Tactical Outperform List at Evercore ISI

> Tractor Supply (TSCO) named Fresh Pick at Robert W. Baird; tgt $240

> United Rentals (URI) placed on 30-day positive catalyst watch at Citigroup; tgt raised to $450

Downgrades:

> Altice USA (ATUS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Securities; tgt $6

> American Tower (AMT) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Applied Materials (AMAT) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $90

> BCE Inc (BCE) downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Securities

> Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNXF) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Check Point Software (CHKP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $150

> CrowdStrike (CRWD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $115

> Crown Castle (CCI) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Euronet (EEFT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $117

> FirstEnergy (FE) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $38

> Gildan Activewear (GIL) downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Securities

> Ingredion (INGR) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $110

> KLA Corporation (KLAC) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $325

> Levi Strauss (LEVI) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $17

> Matterport (MTTR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $3

> Motorola Solutions (MSI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Edward Jones

> Range Resources (RRC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at The Benchmark Company

> RingCentral (RNG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at MKM Partners; tgt $40

> SentinelOne (S) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $15

> Southwestern Energy (SWN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at The Benchmark Company

> Tapestry (TPR) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt $43

> Veeco Instruments (VECO) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $20

> Warner Music Group (WMG) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt $35

> Workday (WDAY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $195

> Zoom Video (ZM) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at MKM Partners; tgt lowered to $75

Others:

> AssetMark (AMK) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $32

> Associated British Foods (ASBFY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank

> Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $157

> Confluent (CFLT) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $28

> Galapagos NV (GLPG) upgraded to Hold from Underperform at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $47.20

> Murphy USA (MUSA) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $350

> PTC (PTC) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $155

> Ribbon Communications (RBBN) upgraded to Buy from Hold at WestPark Capital; tgt $6

> Skechers USA (SKX) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Cowen; tgt raised to $65

> Ternium S.A. (TX) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $42

> Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UNBLF) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

> Wayfair (W) upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $65

> Wayfair (W) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt $38

> Wayfair (W) upgraded to Overweight from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $63

> Western Digital (WDC) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $42