Opening Bell Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, November 18, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

> Legal & General Group (LGGNY) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

> OPAL Fuels (OPAL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

> Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $42

> Inotiv (NOTV) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Lake Street; tgt lowered to $7

> Intertek Group (IKTSY) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Stifel

> SAP SE (SAP) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at Jefferies

> Scor (SCRYY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

> Societe Generale (SCGLY) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

> Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UNBLF) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman

> Target (TGT) removed from Tactical Underperform list at Evercore ISI

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here and here.

