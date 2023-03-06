Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, March 6

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.

> Arkema S.A. (ARKAY) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS

> Compagnie Financiere Richemont (CFRUY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC Securities

> Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC Securities

> Emerson (EMR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt lowered to $97

> Enerflex (EFXT) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts

> HashiCorp (HCP) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Needham; tgt $39

> iQIYI (IQ) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt $10

> KingFisher plc (KGFHY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

> LVMH (LVMUY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC Securities

> Monster Beverage (MNST) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Redburn; tgt $120

> REV Group (REVG) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $16

> Ternium S.A. (TX) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $52

> Tesco PLC (TSCDY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies

> Allied Motion (AMOT) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $45

> D.R. Horton (DHI) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $102.50

> Energy Vault (NRGV) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim

> Euronav (EURN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $20

> Healthcare Realty (HR) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $20

> Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays

> Meyer Burger Tech. (MYBUF) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Reckitt Benckiser (RBGLY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank

> RH (RH) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt $298

> Silvergate Capital (SI) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Compass Point

> Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) downgraded to Hold from Buy at R5 Capital

> Telefonica Deutschland (TELDF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup

> Avid Tech (AVID) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $45

> Bristol-Myers (BMY) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $62

> Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $41

> Dover (DOV) placed on 90-day Catalyst Watch at Citigroup; tgt raised to $84

> Eli Lilly (LLY) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $290

> General Electric (GE) assumed with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $88

> Merck (MRK) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $125

> Nextracker (NXT) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $40

> Nextracker (NXT) initiated with a Buy at ROTH MKM; tgt $45

> Nextracker (NXT) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $40

> Nextracker (NXT) initiated with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $36

> Nextracker (NXT) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $36

> Nextracker (NXT) initiated with a Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

> Nextracker (NXT) initiated with a Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Nextracker (NXT) initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Nextracker (NXT) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $42

> Nextracker (NXT) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $42

> Pfizer (PFE) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $43

> SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) initiated with a Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

