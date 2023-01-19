Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, January 19

Upgrades:

> Chegg (CHGG) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $29

> Coeur Mining (CDE) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $4

> Heineken (HEINY) upgraded to Sector Perform from Underperform at RBC Capital Mkts

> IBM (IBM) upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $140

> iQIYI (IQ) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $5.10

> Klépierre SA (KKLPEF) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank

> Lawson (LWSOF) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse

> Philip Morris International (PM) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $118

> Symrise (SYIEY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Berenberg

> Universal Display (OLED) upgraded to Neutral from Negative at Susquehanna; tgt raised to $135

Downgrades:

> Alamos (AGI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity

> Charles Schwab (SCHW) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $75

> Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt raised to $80

> Eni S.p.A. (E) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan

> Equinor (EQNR) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> Fresnillo (FNLPF) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS

> HireRight Holdings (HRT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt $12

> Inotiv (NOTV) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $8

> Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities

> Kuehne & Nagel International (KHNGY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt raised to $56

> OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVKY) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> Renault (RNSDF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities

> Roblox (RBLX) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $24

> TE Connectivity (TEL) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $130

> Tencent Music (TME) downgraded to Hold from Buy at 86 Research

> Teva Pharma (TEVA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt raised to $12

> Ubisoft (UBSFY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities

> United Comm Banks (UCBI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney

> V.F. Corp (VFC) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Williams Trading; tgt $25

Others:

> American Axle (AXL) named Catalyst Call Sell at Deutsche Bank

> ams AG (AUKUF) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Bernstein

> ASML (ASML) initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein

> Baker Hughes (BKR) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $36

> Cactus (WHD) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $70

> D.R. Horton (DHI) initiated with a Perform at Oppenheimer

> Eni S.p.A. (E) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse

> GE HealthCare (GEHC) initiated with a Buy at Redburn

> Goodyear Tire (GT) named Catalyst Call Sell at Deutsche Bank

> Graphic Packaging (GPK) named Catalyst Call Buy at Deutsche Bank

> Halliburton (HAL) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $50

> HCI Group (HCI) initiated with a Buy at Compass Point; tgt $56

> Helmerich & Payne (HP) initiated with a Hold at The Benchmark Company

> Hugo Boss AG (BOSSY) assumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley

> Infineon (IFNNY) initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein

> Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (IPAX) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $14

> Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $8

> Mosaic (MOS) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $47

> Nabors Industries (NBR) initiated with a Hold at The Benchmark Company

> Noble Corporation (NE) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $50

> NOV Inc. (NOV) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $28

> Nutrien (NTR) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $80

> Oceaneering Intl (OII) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $25

> Palantir Technologies (PLTR) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $7

> Patterson-UTI (PTEN) initiated with a Hold at The Benchmark Company

> ProPetro (PUMP) initiated with a Hold at The Benchmark Company

> PulteGroup (PHM) initiated with a Perform at Oppenheimer; tgt $64

> SLB (SLB) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $65

> STMicroelectronics (STM) initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein

> TechnipFMC (FTI) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $15

> The Shyft Group (SHYF) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $40

> Toll Brothers (TOL) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $71

> Transocean (RIG) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $7.50

> TRI Pointe Homes (TPH) initiated with a Perform at Oppenheimer

> Valaris (VAL) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $95

> Visteon (VC) named Catalyst Call Buy Idea at Deutsch Bank

> Volaris Aviation (VLRS) placed on Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup