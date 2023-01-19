Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, January 19

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Chegg (CHGG) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $29
> Coeur Mining (CDE) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $4
> Heineken (HEINY) upgraded to Sector Perform from Underperform at RBC Capital Mkts
> IBM (IBM) upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $140
> iQIYI (IQ) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $5.10
> Klépierre SA (KKLPEF) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
> Lawson (LWSOF) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse
> Philip Morris International (PM) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $118
> Symrise (SYIEY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Berenberg
> Universal Display (OLED) upgraded to Neutral from Negative at Susquehanna; tgt raised to $135
Downgrades:
> Alamos (AGI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity
> Charles Schwab (SCHW) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $75
> Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt raised to $80
> Eni S.p.A. (E) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan
> Equinor (EQNR) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> Fresnillo (FNLPF) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS
> HireRight Holdings (HRT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt $12
> Inotiv (NOTV) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $8
> Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities
> Kuehne & Nagel International (KHNGY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas
> Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt raised to $56
> OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMVKY) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> Renault (RNSDF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities
> Roblox (RBLX) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $24
> TE Connectivity (TEL) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $130
> Tencent Music (TME) downgraded to Hold from Buy at 86 Research
> Teva Pharma (TEVA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt raised to $12
> Ubisoft (UBSFY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities
> United Comm Banks (UCBI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney
> V.F. Corp (VFC) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Williams Trading; tgt $25
Others:
> American Axle (AXL) named Catalyst Call Sell at Deutsche Bank
> ams AG (AUKUF) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Bernstein
> ASML (ASML) initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein
> Baker Hughes (BKR) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $36
> Cactus (WHD) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $70
> D.R. Horton (DHI) initiated with a Perform at Oppenheimer
> Eni S.p.A. (E) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse
> GE HealthCare (GEHC) initiated with a Buy at Redburn
> Goodyear Tire (GT) named Catalyst Call Sell at Deutsche Bank
> Graphic Packaging (GPK) named Catalyst Call Buy at Deutsche Bank
> Halliburton (HAL) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $50
> HCI Group (HCI) initiated with a Buy at Compass Point; tgt $56
> Helmerich & Payne (HP) initiated with a Hold at The Benchmark Company
> Hugo Boss AG (BOSSY) assumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley
> Infineon (IFNNY) initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein
> Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. (IPAX) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $14
> Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $8
> Mosaic (MOS) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $47
> Nabors Industries (NBR) initiated with a Hold at The Benchmark Company
> Noble Corporation (NE) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $50
> NOV Inc. (NOV) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $28
> Nutrien (NTR) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $80
> Oceaneering Intl (OII) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $25
> Palantir Technologies (PLTR) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $7
> Patterson-UTI (PTEN) initiated with a Hold at The Benchmark Company
> ProPetro (PUMP) initiated with a Hold at The Benchmark Company
> PulteGroup (PHM) initiated with a Perform at Oppenheimer; tgt $64
> SLB (SLB) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $65
> STMicroelectronics (STM) initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein
> TechnipFMC (FTI) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $15
> The Shyft Group (SHYF) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $40
> Toll Brothers (TOL) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $71
> Transocean (RIG) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $7.50
> TRI Pointe Homes (TPH) initiated with a Perform at Oppenheimer
> Valaris (VAL) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $95
> Visteon (VC) named Catalyst Call Buy Idea at Deutsch Bank
> Volaris Aviation (VLRS) placed on Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
