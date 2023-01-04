Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, January 4

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today. https://briefing.com
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.
Upgrades:
> Albemarle (ALB) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Vertical Research; tgt $275
> Amplitude (AMPL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $20
> Assa Abloy (ASAZY) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Bernstein
> BNY Mellon (BK) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt $59
> BNY Mellon (BK) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $60
> Charles Schwab (SCHW) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt $98
> Chart Industries (GTLS) upgraded to Strong Buy from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $160
> Corning (GLW) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $36
> CS Disco (LAW) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $12
> Dassault Systemes (DASTY) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at Bernstein
> Hayward Holdings (HAYW) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $15
> Heineken (HEINY) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays
> JFrog (FROG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $32
> Legrand SA (LGRDY) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Bernstein
> Livent (LTHM) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Vertical Research; tgt $30
> Maxeon Solar (MAXN) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $22
> Merck (MRK) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $130
> NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at Raymond James
> NOV Inc. (NOV) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $24
> O-I Glass (OI) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $22
> PowerSchool (PWSC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $32
> Schneider Electric (SBGSY) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Bernstein
> Siemens AG (SIEGY) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at Bernstein
> Stratasys (SSYS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Needham; tgt $15
> Trane (TT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $200
> TransUnion (TRU) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $78
> Veeva Systems (VEEV) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $205
> Vornado Rlty Trust (VNO) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $23
Downgrades:
> ADS-TEC Energy GmbH (ADSE) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Strong Buy at Raymond James
> Air Products (APD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Vertical Research; tgt $328
> Aviva (AVVIY) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein
> BigCommerce (BIGC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $11
> Boston Beer Co (SAM) downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $275
> C.H. Robinson (CHRW) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $95
> C.H. Robinson (CHRW) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS; tgt lowered to $81
> CS Disco (LAW) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $5
> Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Hovde Group
> Enfusion (ENFN) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $10
> First Bancshares (FBMS) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Hovde Group; tgt $35
> First Western (MYFW) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Hovde Group; tgt $30
> Forward Air (FWRD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt $110
> Freshworks (FRSH) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $15
> Goldman Sachs (GS) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Honeywell (HON) downgraded to Sell from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $193
> Hub Group (HUBG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS
> Hubbell (HUBB) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS; tgt lowered to $225
> Independence Realty Trust (IRT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $19
> Invitation Homes (INVH) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $34
> J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS
> KBC Group SA (KBCSY) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
> Kimberly-Clark (KMB) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt raised to $139
> Microsoft (MSFT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $250
> Morgan Stanley (MS) downgraded to Underperform from Outperform at Wolfe Research; tgt $92
> National Beverage (FIZZ) downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $38
> Norfolk Southern (NSC) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $245
> Northern Trust (NTRS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $95
> Overstock.com (OSTK) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Needham
> Pfizer (PFE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $60
> Rapid7 (RPD) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $37
> Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> RPT Realty (RPT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $12
> Saul Centers (BFS) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Sealed Air (SEE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $51
> Seer (SEER) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $6.50
> Shaw Comms (SJR) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at National Bank Financial
> SL Green Realty (SLG) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $32
> SM Energy (SM) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $46
> SmartFinancial (SMBK) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Hovde Group; tgt $31
> Target (TGT) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $142
> Vera Therapeutics (VERA) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $8
> Xylem (XYL) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> ZoomInfo (ZI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $34
Others:
> Alphabet A (GOOGL) initiated with a Buy at New Street; tgt $118
> CyberArk (CYBR) initiated with a Neutral at SMBC Nikko; tgt $145
> First Republic Bank (FRC) added to Tactical Underperform List at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $140
> Icosavax (ICVX) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $27
> Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB) resumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
> Karat Packaging (KRT) initiated with a Buy at Lake Street; tgt $22
> Match Group (MTCH) initiated with a Buy at New Street; tgt $54
> Meta Platforms (META) initiated with a Buy at New Street; tgt $145
> Netflix (NFLX) initiated with a Neutral at New Street; tgt $304
> Nucor (NUE) resumed with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $172
> Okta (OKTA) initiated with an Outperform at SMBC Nikko; tgt $90
> Phreesia (PHR) named Digital Health top pick for 2023 at Needham; tgt raised to $40
> Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $15
> RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $55
> Reliance Steel (RS) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $231
> Snap (SNAP) initiated with a Buy at New Street; tgt $12
> State Street (STT) resumed with a Neutral at New Street; tgt $87
> Steel Dynamics (STLD) resumed with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $121
> Telia (TLSNY) initiated with a Sell at Citigroup
> The Trade Desk (TTD) initiated with a Neutral at New Street; tgt $43
> Truist (TFC) placed on Negative 30-day Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
> U.S. Steel (X) resumed with an Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $24
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.