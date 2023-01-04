Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, January 4

Upgrades:

> Albemarle (ALB) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Vertical Research; tgt $275

> Amplitude (AMPL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $20

> Assa Abloy (ASAZY) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Bernstein

> BNY Mellon (BK) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt $59

> BNY Mellon (BK) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $60

> Charles Schwab (SCHW) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt $98

> Chart Industries (GTLS) upgraded to Strong Buy from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $160

> Corning (GLW) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $36

> CS Disco (LAW) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $12

> Dassault Systemes (DASTY) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at Bernstein

> Hayward Holdings (HAYW) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $15

> Heineken (HEINY) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays

> JFrog (FROG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $32

> Legrand SA (LGRDY) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Bernstein

> Livent (LTHM) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Vertical Research; tgt $30

> Maxeon Solar (MAXN) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $22

> Merck (MRK) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $130

> NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at Raymond James

> NOV Inc. (NOV) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $24

> O-I Glass (OI) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $22

> PowerSchool (PWSC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $32

> Schneider Electric (SBGSY) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Bernstein

> Siemens AG (SIEGY) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at Bernstein

> Stratasys (SSYS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Needham; tgt $15

> Trane (TT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $200

> TransUnion (TRU) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $78

> Veeva Systems (VEEV) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $205

> Vornado Rlty Trust (VNO) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $23

Downgrades:

> ADS-TEC Energy GmbH (ADSE) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Strong Buy at Raymond James

> Air Products (APD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Vertical Research; tgt $328

> Aviva (AVVIY) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein

> BigCommerce (BIGC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $11

> Boston Beer Co (SAM) downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $275

> C.H. Robinson (CHRW) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $95

> C.H. Robinson (CHRW) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS; tgt lowered to $81

> CS Disco (LAW) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $5

> Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Hovde Group

> Enfusion (ENFN) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $10

> First Bancshares (FBMS) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Hovde Group; tgt $35

> First Western (MYFW) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Hovde Group; tgt $30

> Forward Air (FWRD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt $110

> Freshworks (FRSH) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $15

> Goldman Sachs (GS) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Honeywell (HON) downgraded to Sell from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $193

> Hub Group (HUBG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

> Hubbell (HUBB) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS; tgt lowered to $225

> Independence Realty Trust (IRT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $19

> Invitation Homes (INVH) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $34

> J.B. Hunt Transport (JBHT) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS

> KBC Group SA (KBCSY) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

> Kimberly-Clark (KMB) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt raised to $139

> Microsoft (MSFT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $250

> Morgan Stanley (MS) downgraded to Underperform from Outperform at Wolfe Research; tgt $92

> National Beverage (FIZZ) downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $38

> Norfolk Southern (NSC) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $245

> Northern Trust (NTRS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $95

> Overstock.com (OSTK) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Needham

> Pfizer (PFE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $60

> Rapid7 (RPD) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $37

> Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> RPT Realty (RPT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $12

> Saul Centers (BFS) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Sealed Air (SEE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $51

> Seer (SEER) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $6.50

> Shaw Comms (SJR) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at National Bank Financial

> SL Green Realty (SLG) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $32

> SM Energy (SM) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $46

> SmartFinancial (SMBK) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Hovde Group; tgt $31

> Target (TGT) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $142

> Vera Therapeutics (VERA) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $8

> Xylem (XYL) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> ZoomInfo (ZI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $34

Others:

> Alphabet A (GOOGL) initiated with a Buy at New Street; tgt $118

> CyberArk (CYBR) initiated with a Neutral at SMBC Nikko; tgt $145

> First Republic Bank (FRC) added to Tactical Underperform List at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $140

> Icosavax (ICVX) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $27

> Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB) resumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

> Karat Packaging (KRT) initiated with a Buy at Lake Street; tgt $22

> Match Group (MTCH) initiated with a Buy at New Street; tgt $54

> Meta Platforms (META) initiated with a Buy at New Street; tgt $145

> Netflix (NFLX) initiated with a Neutral at New Street; tgt $304

> Nucor (NUE) resumed with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $172

> Okta (OKTA) initiated with an Outperform at SMBC Nikko; tgt $90

> Phreesia (PHR) named Digital Health top pick for 2023 at Needham; tgt raised to $40

> Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $15

> RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $55

> Reliance Steel (RS) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $231

> Snap (SNAP) initiated with a Buy at New Street; tgt $12

> State Street (STT) resumed with a Neutral at New Street; tgt $87

> Steel Dynamics (STLD) resumed with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $121

> Telia (TLSNY) initiated with a Sell at Citigroup

> The Trade Desk (TTD) initiated with a Neutral at New Street; tgt $43

> Truist (TFC) placed on Negative 30-day Catalyst Watch at Citigroup

> U.S. Steel (X) resumed with an Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $24