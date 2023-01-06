Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, January 6

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $3
> Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $3
> Coterra Energy (CTRA) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $29
> Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) upgraded to Hold from Sell at JonesTrading
> First Solar (FSLR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $188
> Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $12
> Jacobs Engineering (J) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt raised to $150
> LifeStance Health Group (LFST) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $8
> lululemon athletica (LULU) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $380
> MGM Resorts (MGM) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel; tgt raised to $46
> Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Cowen; tgt raised to $60
> Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $38
> Occidental Petro (OXY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $80
> PNC (PNC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $190
> PVH (PVH) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $85
> Regency Centers (REG) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $71
> Safran SA (SAFRY) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Bernstein
> Sight Sciences (SGHT) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel; tgt raised to $15
> Skechers USA (SKX) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $50
> Stitch Fix (SFIX) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $4
> Sunnova Energy (NOVA) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $24
> SunPower (SPWR) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $21
> Sunrun (RUN) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $32
> TC Energy (TRP) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Voya Financial (VOYA) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $77
> Western Digital (WDC) upgraded to Hold from Sell at The Benchmark Company
> Zynex (ZYXI) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $18
Downgrades:
> Constellation Brands (STZ) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $200
> Doximity (DOCS) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $29
> Embecta Corp. (EMBC) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $28
> Envestnet (ENV) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt raised to $71
> Essent Group (ESNT) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $43
> MGIC Investment (MTG) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $14
> Nevro (NVRO) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $38
> NMI Hldgs (NMIH) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $25
> NovoCure (NVCR) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $107
> Nuvation Bio (NUVB) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $2
> OneMain Holdings (OMF) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $39
> Oportun Financial (OPRT) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $6
> PennyMac (PFSI) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $58
> Radian Group (RDN) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $21
> Synchrony Financial (SYF) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $38
> The RealReal (REAL) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $2
> Triumph Group (TGI) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $11
> Truist (TFC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $48
> Ulta Beauty (ULTA) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $400
> UWM Holdings (UWMC) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $2.50
> V.F. Corp (VFC) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $24
Others:
> Celsius (CELH) initiated with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $104
> Desktop Metal (DM) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $1.75
> Experian (EXPGY) initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas
> Fair Isaac (FICO) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $697
> NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $21
> Otis Worldwide (OTIS) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $84
> Parker-Hannifin (PH) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $311
> Rentokil (RTOKY) initiated with an Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas
> Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) initiated with an Overweight at CapitalOne; tgt $28
> Snowflake (SNOW) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $170
> Tesla (TSLA) initiated with an Outperform at CICC; tgt $160
> TransUnion (TRU) initiated with a Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $64.50
> Waste Mgmt (WM) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $183
> World Wrestling (WWE) named Best Idea at Guggenheim
> Ziff Davis (ZD) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $88
> Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (ZOM) initiated with a Buy at Dawson James; tgt $6
