Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, January 6

Upgrades:

> Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $3

> Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $3

> Coterra Energy (CTRA) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $29

> Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) upgraded to Hold from Sell at JonesTrading

> First Solar (FSLR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $188

> Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $12

> Jacobs Engineering (J) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt raised to $150

> LifeStance Health Group (LFST) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $8

> lululemon athletica (LULU) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $380

> MGM Resorts (MGM) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel; tgt raised to $46

> Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Cowen; tgt raised to $60

> Northern Oil & Gas (NOG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $38

> Occidental Petro (OXY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $80

> PNC (PNC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $190

> PVH (PVH) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $85

> Regency Centers (REG) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $71

> Safran SA (SAFRY) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Bernstein

> Sight Sciences (SGHT) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel; tgt raised to $15

> Skechers USA (SKX) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; tgt $50

> Stitch Fix (SFIX) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $4

> Sunnova Energy (NOVA) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $24

> SunPower (SPWR) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $21

> Sunrun (RUN) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $32

> TC Energy (TRP) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> Voya Financial (VOYA) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $77

> Western Digital (WDC) upgraded to Hold from Sell at The Benchmark Company

> Zynex (ZYXI) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $18

Downgrades:

> Constellation Brands (STZ) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $200

> Doximity (DOCS) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $29

> Embecta Corp. (EMBC) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $28

> Envestnet (ENV) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt raised to $71

> Essent Group (ESNT) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $43

> MGIC Investment (MTG) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $14

> Nevro (NVRO) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $38

> NMI Hldgs (NMIH) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $25

> NovoCure (NVCR) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $107

> Nuvation Bio (NUVB) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $2

> OneMain Holdings (OMF) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $39

> Oportun Financial (OPRT) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $6

> PennyMac (PFSI) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $58

> Radian Group (RDN) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $21

> Synchrony Financial (SYF) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $38

> The RealReal (REAL) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $2

> Triumph Group (TGI) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $11

> Truist (TFC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $48

> Ulta Beauty (ULTA) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $400

> UWM Holdings (UWMC) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $2.50

> V.F. Corp (VFC) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $24

Others:

> Celsius (CELH) initiated with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $104

> Desktop Metal (DM) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $1.75

> Experian (EXPGY) initiated with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Fair Isaac (FICO) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $697

> NewAmsterdam Pharma (NAMS) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $21

> Otis Worldwide (OTIS) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $84

> Parker-Hannifin (PH) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $311

> Rentokil (RTOKY) initiated with an Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) initiated with an Overweight at CapitalOne; tgt $28

> Snowflake (SNOW) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $170

> Tesla (TSLA) initiated with an Outperform at CICC; tgt $160

> TransUnion (TRU) initiated with a Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $64.50

> Waste Mgmt (WM) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $183

> World Wrestling (WWE) named Best Idea at Guggenheim

> Ziff Davis (ZD) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $88

> Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (ZOM) initiated with a Buy at Dawson James; tgt $6