Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, December 5

Upgrades:
> AENA (ANNSF) upgraded to Overweight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley
> Cie de Saint-Gobain (CODYY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies
> MGM Resorts (MGM) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Truist; tgt raised to $50
> Murphy Oil (MUR) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $56
> Novartis AG (NVS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel
> Porsche (POAHY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC Securities
> Ritchie Bros. (RBA) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt raised to $65
> United Airlines (UAL) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $67
Downgrades:
> Adecco S.A. (AHEXY) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
> Burberry plc (BURBY) downgraded to Reduce from Hold at HSBC Securities
> CIBC (CM) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts
> Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $74
> Danone (DANOY) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein
> Hyatt Hotels (H) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $136
> Imperial Oil (IMO) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> Laredo Petroleum (LPI) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $69
> Liberty Global (LBTYA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities
> NetApp (NTAP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Loop Capital
> Orion Office REIT (ONL) assumed with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt lowered to $13
> Sachem Capital (SACH) assumed with a at EF Hutton; tgt lowered to $5
> Signature Bank (SBNY) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $152
> Silvergate Capital (SI) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $24
> Spire (SR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $69
> SVB Financial Group (SIVB) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $186
> Terex (TEX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $46
> Unilever PLC (UL) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein
> Wabash Natl (WNC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Vertical Research; tgt $27
Others:
> Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $30
> Community Financial (TCFC) resumed with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $53
> Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen
> F&G Annuities & Life (FG) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $22
> JetBlue Airways (JBLU) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $9
> OPAL Fuels (OPAL) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $13
> Primis Financial (FRST) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $13
> Rent-A-Center (RCII) initiated with a Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $40
> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Sunstone Hotel (SHO) initiated with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $10
> Synovus (SNV) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $44
> Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $28
> United Therapeutics (UTHR) initiated with a Sell at Goldman; tgt $230
> Valley National (VLY) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $14
> Webster Financial (WBS) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $70
> WesBanco Inc (WSBC) resumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $41
> Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $87
> Xenia Hotels (XHR) initiated with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $13
> Zions Bancorp (ZION) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $65
