First Look Analysts Research Calls for Monday, December 5

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Callon Petroleum (CPE) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt $57

> Comcast (CMCSA) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $38

> CrowdStrike (CRWD) upgraded to Buy from Outperform at Daiwa Securities; tgt lowered to $181

> Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BTIG Research; tgt $460

> Huntington Banc (HBAN) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $19

Downgrades:

> Allegiant Travel (ALGT) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $115

> Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $6.50

> Daqo New Energy (DQ) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $70

> First Republic Bank (FRC) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $102

> Starbucks (SBUX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $106

Others:

> Alaska Air (ALK) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $55

> Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) resumed with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $62

> Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) resumed with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $42

> Bank OZK (OZK) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $48

> Cadence Bank (CADE) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $32

> Carter Bank & Trust (CARE) resumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $19

> Choice Hotels (CHH) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $137

> Citizens Financial Group (CFG) assumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $53

> Comerica (CMA) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $89

> Community Financial (TCFC) resumed with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $53

> Cullen/Frost (CFR) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $178

> Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $45

> Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $10

> Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) resumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $50

> East West Banc (EWBC) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $84

> Fifth Third (FITB) assumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $37

> First Comm Banc (FCBC) resumed with an Underweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $37

> FVCBankcorp (FVCB) resumed with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $22

> Hilton (HLT) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $171

> Host Hotels (HST) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $20

> KeyCorp (KEY) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $22

> M&T Bank (MTB) assumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $235

> Marriott (MAR) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $190

> Membership Collective Group (MCG) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $4.50

> New York Community (NYCB) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $10

> Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $15

> Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) initiated with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $15

> Prosperity Bancshares (PB) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $69

> Sandy Spring Banc (SASR) resumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $39

> Shore Bancshares (SHBI) resumed with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $22

> Southern First Bancshares (SFST) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $51

> United Bankshares (UBSI) resumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $45