First Look Analysts Research Calls for Monday, December 5

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Callon Petroleum (CPE) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt $57
> Comcast (CMCSA) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $38
> CrowdStrike (CRWD) upgraded to Buy from Outperform at Daiwa Securities; tgt lowered to $181
> Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BTIG Research; tgt $460
> Huntington Banc (HBAN) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $19
Downgrades:
> Allegiant Travel (ALGT) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $115
> Angel Oak Mortgage (AOMR) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $6.50
> Daqo New Energy (DQ) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $70
> First Republic Bank (FRC) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $102
> Starbucks (SBUX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $106
Others:
> Alaska Air (ALK) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $55
> Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) resumed with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $62
> Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) resumed with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $42
> Bank OZK (OZK) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $48
> Cadence Bank (CADE) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $32
> Carter Bank & Trust (CARE) resumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $19
> Choice Hotels (CHH) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $137
> Citizens Financial Group (CFG) assumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $53
> Comerica (CMA) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $89
> Community Financial (TCFC) resumed with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $53
> Cullen/Frost (CFR) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $178
> Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $45
> Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $10
> Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) resumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $50
> East West Banc (EWBC) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $84
> Fifth Third (FITB) assumed with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $37
> First Comm Banc (FCBC) resumed with an Underweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $37
> FVCBankcorp (FVCB) resumed with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $22
> Hilton (HLT) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $171
> Host Hotels (HST) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $20
> KeyCorp (KEY) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $22
> M&T Bank (MTB) assumed with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $235
> Marriott (MAR) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $190
> Membership Collective Group (MCG) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $4.50
> New York Community (NYCB) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $10
> Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $15
> Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) initiated with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $15
> Prosperity Bancshares (PB) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $69
> Sandy Spring Banc (SASR) resumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $39
> Shore Bancshares (SHBI) resumed with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $22
> Southern First Bancshares (SFST) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $51
> United Bankshares (UBSI) resumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $45
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.