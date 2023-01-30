Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, January 30

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Colgate-Palmolive (CL) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $82
> Diana Shipping (DSX) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Fearnley; tgt lowered to $4.80
> Flowserve (FLS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $40
> Kemper (KMPR) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $56
> Lockheed Martin (LMT) upgraded to Buy from Hold at DZ Bank; tgt $523
> Xero (XROLF) upgraded to Conviction Buy from Buy at Goldman
Downgrades:
> AZEK (AZEK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $25
> BMW Group (BMWYY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg
> Celularity (CELU) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $1
> Eastern Bankshares (EBC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney; tgt $17
> Eastman Chemical (EMN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Vertical Research; tgt lowered to $92
> Eastman Chemical (EMN) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt lowered to $90
> Edwards Lifesciences (EW) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $80
> First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $38
> Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $60
> General Motors (GM) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg; tgt lowered to $41
> Goodyear Tire (GT) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
> Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> NEXTDC Ltd. (NXDCF) downgraded to Buy from Conviction Buy at Goldman
> Old Dominion (ODFL) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $323
Others:
> Aterian (ATER) initiated with a Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $3
> 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) initiated with an Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $50
> Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) initiated with an Outperform at SVB Securities; tgt $50
> DoorDash (DASH) initiated with an Outperform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $79
> Federal Realty (FRT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Compass Point; tgt $125
> Kohl’s (KSS) initiated with a Sell at Goldman; tgt $27
> Macy’s (M) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $28
