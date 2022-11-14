First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Monday, November 14, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Allete (ALE) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $66
> Americold Realty Trust (COLD) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $33.50
> ASML (ASML) upgraded to Positive from Neutral at Susquehanna; tgt raised to $850
> Atlas Copco AB (ATLKY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup
> Beam Global (BEEM) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $30
> Blend Labs (BLND) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $2.25
> Oak Street Health (OSH) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
> Ritchie Bros. (RBA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Northcoast; tgt $65
Downgrades:
> Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $20
> Ares Management (ARES) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $93
> Bank of America (BAC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $40
> Barings BDC (BBDC) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $10
> Omega Health (OHI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $33
> Oscar Health (OSCR) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $5
> Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $24
Others:
> Sachem Capital (SACH) initiated with a Mkt Perform at JMP Securities
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.