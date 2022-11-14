First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Monday, November 14, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Allete (ALE) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $66

> Americold Realty Trust (COLD) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $33.50

> ASML (ASML) upgraded to Positive from Neutral at Susquehanna; tgt raised to $850

> Atlas Copco AB (ATLKY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup

> Beam Global (BEEM) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $30

> Blend Labs (BLND) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $2.25

> Oak Street Health (OSH) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

> Ritchie Bros. (RBA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Northcoast; tgt $65

Downgrades:

> Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $20

> Ares Management (ARES) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $93

> Bank of America (BAC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $40

> Barings BDC (BBDC) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $10

> Omega Health (OHI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $33

> Oscar Health (OSCR) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $5

> Sierra Bancorp (BSRR) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $24

Others:

> Sachem Capital (SACH) initiated with a Mkt Perform at JMP Securities