First Look Analysts Research Calls for Monday, April 17

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Biogen (BIIB) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $346
> Dexcom (DXCM) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt raised to $138
> HP Inc. (HPQ) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $35
> Lumentum (LITE) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $60
> Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $66
> Sallie Mae (SLM) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $17
> Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) upgraded to Positive from Neutral at Susquehanna; tgt $126
Downgrades:
> AES (AES) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> AngioDynamics (ANGO) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $13
> Catalent (CTLT) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $53
> Commscope (COMM) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $5.50
> ConocoPhillips (COP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $128
> Dell (DELL) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $47
> Essex Property (ESS) downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $200
> Infosys (INFY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Macquarie
> Kaltura (KLTR) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $1.75
> Meta Platforms (META) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at New Street; tgt $220
> Ovintiv (OVV) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $40
> PENN Entertainment (PENN) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities
> Teradyne (TER) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $81
> Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> ViewRay (VRAY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $1.25
> Wolfspeed (WOLF) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight and placed on Negative Catalyst Watch at JP Morgan; tgt lowered
Others:
> Autodesk (ADSK) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair
> Check Point Software (CHKP) initiated with an Outperform at Wolfe Research; tgt $151
> Corsair Gaming (CRSR) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $20
> Fluence (FLNC) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $24
> Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) initiated with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $50
> Rallybio (RLYB) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $18
> Replimune (REPL) assumed with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $44
> STAAR Surgical (STAA) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $65
> Stem (STEM) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $3.50
> Travel + Leisure Co (TNL) initiated with an Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $42
> Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $46
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.