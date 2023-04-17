First Look Analysts Research Calls for Monday, April 17

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Biogen (BIIB) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $346

> Dexcom (DXCM) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt raised to $138

> HP Inc. (HPQ) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $35

> Lumentum (LITE) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $60

> Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $66

> Sallie Mae (SLM) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $17

> Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) upgraded to Positive from Neutral at Susquehanna; tgt $126

Downgrades:

> AES (AES) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> AngioDynamics (ANGO) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $13

> Catalent (CTLT) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $53

> Commscope (COMM) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $5.50

> ConocoPhillips (COP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $128

> Dell (DELL) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $47

> Essex Property (ESS) downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $200

> Infosys (INFY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Macquarie

> Kaltura (KLTR) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $1.75

> Meta Platforms (META) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at New Street; tgt $220

> Ovintiv (OVV) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $40

> PENN Entertainment (PENN) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities

> Teradyne (TER) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $81

> Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> ViewRay (VRAY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $1.25

> Wolfspeed (WOLF) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight and placed on Negative Catalyst Watch at JP Morgan; tgt lowered

Others:

> Autodesk (ADSK) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair

> Check Point Software (CHKP) initiated with an Outperform at Wolfe Research; tgt $151

> Corsair Gaming (CRSR) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $20

> Fluence (FLNC) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $24

> Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) initiated with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $50

> Rallybio (RLYB) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $18

> Replimune (REPL) assumed with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $44

> STAAR Surgical (STAA) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $65

> Stem (STEM) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $3.50

> Travel + Leisure Co (TNL) initiated with an Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $42

> Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $46