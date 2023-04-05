First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, April 5

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Accenture (ACN) upgraded to Buy from Hold and added to Stock Focus List and Equity Income Buy List at Edward Jones
> Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $6
> ConocoPhillips (COP) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Societe Generale; tgt $105
> Douglas Emmett (DEI) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $15
> Dutch Bros (BROS) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt $37
> First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) upgraded to Buy from Sell at UBS; tgt raised to $1206
> Fluence (FLNC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $25
> InflaRx (IFRX) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at LifeSci Capital
> Livent (LTHM) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $27
> Sallie Mae (SLM) upgraded to Overweight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $15
> Sealed Air (SEE) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt $59
> The Cigna Group (CI) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $350
> Trimble (TRMB) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Edward Jones
> UnitedHealth (UNH) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt raised to $630
> Zions Bancorp (ZION) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $60
Downgrades:
> Albemarle (ALB) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $195
> Ascendis Pharma (ASND) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer
> Bloom Energy (BE) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $25
> European Wax Center (EWCZ) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $21
> On (ONON) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $33
> Xponential Fitness (XPOF) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $34
Others:
> Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) initiated with a Neutral at ROTH MKM; tgt $126
> SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) initiated with a Buy at Janney; tgt $351
> VICI Properties (VICI) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $35
> Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $79
