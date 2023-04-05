First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, April 5

Upgrades:

> Accenture (ACN) upgraded to Buy from Hold and added to Stock Focus List and Equity Income Buy List at Edward Jones

> Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $6

> ConocoPhillips (COP) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Societe Generale; tgt $105

> Douglas Emmett (DEI) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $15

> Dutch Bros (BROS) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt $37

> First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) upgraded to Buy from Sell at UBS; tgt raised to $1206

> Fluence (FLNC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $25

> InflaRx (IFRX) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at LifeSci Capital

> Livent (LTHM) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $27

> Sallie Mae (SLM) upgraded to Overweight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $15

> Sealed Air (SEE) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt $59

> The Cigna Group (CI) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $350

> Trimble (TRMB) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Edward Jones

> UnitedHealth (UNH) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt raised to $630

> Zions Bancorp (ZION) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $60

Downgrades:

> Albemarle (ALB) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $195

> Ascendis Pharma (ASND) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

> Bloom Energy (BE) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $25

> European Wax Center (EWCZ) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $21

> On (ONON) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $33

> Xponential Fitness (XPOF) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $34

Others:

> Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) initiated with a Neutral at ROTH MKM; tgt $126

> SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) initiated with a Buy at Janney; tgt $351

> VICI Properties (VICI) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $35

> Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $79