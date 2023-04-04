First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, April 4

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.

Upgrades:

> Burlington Stores (BURL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital; tgt raised to $225

> CSX (CSX) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $24

> Etsy (ETSY) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $140

> Evotec SE (EVO) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $12

> Health Catalyst (HCAT) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $16

> Norfolk Southern (NSC) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $177

> Chevron (CVX) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $200

> Comcast (CMCSA) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $44

> Corebridge Financial (CRBG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $23

> ONEOK (OKE) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $72

> Prudential (PRU) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $114

> ServiceNow (NOW) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt raised to $548

> WideOpenWest (WOW) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $14

Downgrades:

> Ascendis Pharma (ASND) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $108

> Boeing (BA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast; tgt $180

> Charter Comm (CHTR) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Equinor (EQNR) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

> IdaCorp (IDA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $107

> nCino (NCNO) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $25

> Stem (STEM) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $5

Others:

> A10 Networks (ATEN) initiated with a Neutral at BTIG Research

> Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt $41

> Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) initiated with an Overweight at CapitalOne; tgt $25

> Capital Bancorp (CBNK) resumed with an Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt $19

> City Holding Co (CHCO) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt $89

> Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $27

> Crane (CR) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $90

> Crane NXT (CXT) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $70

> F.N.B. Corp (FNB) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $15

> Fastenal (FAST) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $61

> Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $13.50

> Haleon plc (HLN) initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein

> Primis Financial (FRST) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $13

> Sandy Spring Banc (SASR) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt $28

> Sarepta Therapeutics initiated with a Buy, added to Focus List, and opened an Upside 90-day Catalyst Watch at Citigroup; tgt $179

> United Bankshares (UBSI) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt $32

> United Comm Banks (UCBI) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $34

> Vodafone PLC (VOD) resumed with a Neutral at Citigroup

> WesBanco Inc (WSBC) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt $28

> WSFS Financial (WSFS) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $47