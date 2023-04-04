First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, April 4

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Burlington Stores (BURL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital; tgt raised to $225
> CSX (CSX) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $24
> Etsy (ETSY) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $140
> Evotec SE (EVO) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $12
> Health Catalyst (HCAT) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $16
> Norfolk Southern (NSC) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $177
> Chevron (CVX) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $200
> Comcast (CMCSA) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $44
> Corebridge Financial (CRBG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $23
> ONEOK (OKE) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $72
> Prudential (PRU) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt $114
> ServiceNow (NOW) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt raised to $548
> WideOpenWest (WOW) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $14
Downgrades:
> Ascendis Pharma (ASND) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $108
> Boeing (BA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast; tgt $180
> Charter Comm (CHTR) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Equinor (EQNR) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
> IdaCorp (IDA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $107
> nCino (NCNO) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $25
> Stem (STEM) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $5
Others:
> A10 Networks (ATEN) initiated with a Neutral at BTIG Research
> Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt $41
> Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) initiated with an Overweight at CapitalOne; tgt $25
> Capital Bancorp (CBNK) resumed with an Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt $19
> City Holding Co (CHCO) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt $89
> Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $27
> Crane (CR) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $90
> Crane NXT (CXT) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $70
> F.N.B. Corp (FNB) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $15
> Fastenal (FAST) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $61
> Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $13.50
> Haleon plc (HLN) initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein
> Primis Financial (FRST) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $13
> Sandy Spring Banc (SASR) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt $28
> Sarepta Therapeutics initiated with a Buy, added to Focus List, and opened an Upside 90-day Catalyst Watch at Citigroup; tgt $179
> United Bankshares (UBSI) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt $32
> United Comm Banks (UCBI) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $34
> Vodafone PLC (VOD) resumed with a Neutral at Citigroup
> WesBanco Inc (WSBC) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt $28
> WSFS Financial (WSFS) initiated with an Overweight at Stephens; tgt $47
