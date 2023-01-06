First Look Analysts Research Calls for Friday, January 6

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Allogene (ALLO) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $12
> Amarin (AMRN) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $3
> Borr Drilling (BORR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BTIG Research
> EastGroup (EGP) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $170
Downgrades:
> Agiliti (AGTI) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley
> AnaptysBio (ANAB) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> Bank of America (BAC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $36
> Bath & Body Works (BBWI) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $46
> Baxter (BAX) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $55
> Bloom Energy (BE) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $22
> Confluent (CFLT) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $21
> Discover Financial Services (DFS) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $120
Others:
> Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) initiated with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $85
> Equifax (EFX) initiated with an Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $150
