First Look Analysts Research Calls for Friday, January 6

Upgrades:

> Allogene (ALLO) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $12

> Amarin (AMRN) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $3

> Borr Drilling (BORR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BTIG Research

> EastGroup (EGP) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $170

Downgrades:

> Agiliti (AGTI) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

> AnaptysBio (ANAB) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Bank of America (BAC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $36

> Bath & Body Works (BBWI) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $46

> Baxter (BAX) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $55

> Bloom Energy (BE) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $22

> Confluent (CFLT) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt $21

> Discover Financial Services (DFS) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $120

Others:

> Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) initiated with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $85

> Equifax (EFX) initiated with an Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $150