Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, January 25

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.
Upgrades:
> Fox Corporation (FOXA) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital; tgt $40
> Philip Morris International (PM) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $120
Downgrades:
> Aixtron (AIXXF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank
> Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS; tgt $30
> Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $14
> D.R. Horton (DHI) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt lowered to $96
> Enbridge (ENB) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets
> Enphase Energy (ENPH) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $255
> Experian (EXPGY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse
> Fisker (FSR) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $4
> FREYR Battery (FREY) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $13
> Graphite Bio (GRPH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research
> Horace Mann (HMN) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $38
> Illumina (ILMN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Argus
> Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas
> Li-Cycle (LICY) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $4
> Magna (MGA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at TD Securities; tgt lowered to $69
> Microsoft (MSFT) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $265
> Nomura Holdings (NMR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies
> SmartFinancial (SMBK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney; tgt $30
> SmartFinancial (SMBK) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $28
> Sterling Check Corp. (STER) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> SunPower (SPWR) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $18
> Sunrun (RUN) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $35
> TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $36
> William Demant Holding (WILYY) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas
> Zions Bancorp (ZION) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $46
Others:
> Antero Resources (AR) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $34
> APA Corp. (APA) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $52
> Chesapeake Energy (CHK) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $117
> Chord Energy (CHRD) initiated with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $178
> Coterra Energy (CTRA) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $28
> Devon Energy (DVN) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $70
> Diamondback Energy (FANG) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $181
> Dutch Bros (BROS) initiated with a Neutral at Wedbush; tgt $37
> EOG Resources (EOG) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $167
> EQT Corp. (EQT) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $41
> Lightspeed (LSPD) initiated with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $20
> Marathon Oil (MRO) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $41
> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $45
> Ovintiv (OVV) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $71
> Papa John’s (PZZA) initiated with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $103
> Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) initiated with an Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $225
> Range Resources (RRC) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $28
> Shoals Technologies (SHLS) initiated with a Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $30
> Southwestern Energy (SWN) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo
> Stryker (SYK) initiated with a Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Toast (TOST) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $27
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.