First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, December 14

Upgrades:
> ANSYS (ANSS) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt raised to $295
> Barclays PLC (BCS) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas
> Darden Restaurants (DRI) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt raised to $160
> Datadog (DDOG) upgraded to Outperform from Perform at Oppenheimer; tgt $105
> EastGroup (EGP) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $170
> Fortis (FTS) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo
> Gentex (GNTX) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt raised to $26
> Lennar (LEN) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $116
> nCino (NCNO) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $35
> Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $17
Downgrades:
> Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $16
> Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $10
> ArcelorMittal (MT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities
> Armstrong World Industries (AWI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $71
> AutoZone (AZO) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities
> Best Buy (BBY) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $69
> Brandywine Realty (BDN) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $5
> Caesars Entertainment (CZR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $55
> Centerspace (CSR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney
> Certara (CERT) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt raised to $19
> Digital Realty Trust (DLR) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $115
> Easterly Government Properties (DEA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $15.50
> Eni S.p.A. (E) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts
> Essex Property (ESS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney; tgt $241
> Essex Property (ESS) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Galp Energia (GLPEY) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts
> Hilton (HLT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $148
> Lear (LEA) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $139
> Liberty Global (LBTYA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman
> LTC Properties (LTC) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Magna (MGA) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $62
> Marriott (MAR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt raised to $175
> Martin Marietta (MLM) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $399
> NETSTREIT (NTST) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> PENN Entertainment (PENN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $40
> XPeng (XPEV) downgraded to Sell from Buy at Daiwa Securities; tgt lowered to $8
Others:
> Abcam (ABCM) initiated with a Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $15
> Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $29
> Aemetis (AMTX) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $4.25
> Archer-Daniels (ADM) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $115
> Avantor (AVTR) initiated with a Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $24
> BellRing Brands (BRBR) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $32
> BellRing Brands (BRBR) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen; tgt $31
> Bloom Energy (BE) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $35
> Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $60
> Broadridge Financial (BR) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $160
> Bunge (BG) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $133
> Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $12
> Cogent Biosciences (COGT) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $24
> Credicorp LTD (BAP) assumed with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $142
> Danaher (DHR) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $310
> Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $40
> FirstCash (FCFS) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $88
> FuelCell Energy (FCEL) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $3.85
> Gevo (GEVO) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $2.25
> Green Plains (GPRE) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $45
> Maravai Life Sciences (MRVI) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $25
> Montauk Renewables (MNTK) initiated with a Sell at UBS; tgt $9
> Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $33
> Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) initiated with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $22
