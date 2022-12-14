First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, December 14

Upgrades:

> ANSYS (ANSS) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt raised to $295

> Barclays PLC (BCS) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

> Darden Restaurants (DRI) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt raised to $160

> Datadog (DDOG) upgraded to Outperform from Perform at Oppenheimer; tgt $105

> EastGroup (EGP) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $170

> Fortis (FTS) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo

> Gentex (GNTX) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt raised to $26

> Lennar (LEN) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $116

> nCino (NCNO) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $35

> Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $17

Downgrades:

> Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $16

> Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $10

> ArcelorMittal (MT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities

> Armstrong World Industries (AWI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $71

> AutoZone (AZO) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities

> Best Buy (BBY) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $69

> Brandywine Realty (BDN) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $5

> Caesars Entertainment (CZR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $55

> Centerspace (CSR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney

> Certara (CERT) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt raised to $19

> Digital Realty Trust (DLR) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $115

> Easterly Government Properties (DEA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $15.50

> Eni S.p.A. (E) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Essex Property (ESS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney; tgt $241

> Essex Property (ESS) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Galp Energia (GLPEY) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts

> Hilton (HLT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $148

> Lear (LEA) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $139

> Liberty Global (LBTYA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman

> LTC Properties (LTC) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Magna (MGA) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $62

> Marriott (MAR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt raised to $175

> Martin Marietta (MLM) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $399

> NETSTREIT (NTST) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> PENN Entertainment (PENN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $40

> XPeng (XPEV) downgraded to Sell from Buy at Daiwa Securities; tgt lowered to $8

Others:

> Abcam (ABCM) initiated with a Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $15

> Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $29

> Aemetis (AMTX) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $4.25

> Archer-Daniels (ADM) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $115

> Avantor (AVTR) initiated with a Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $24

> BellRing Brands (BRBR) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $32

> BellRing Brands (BRBR) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen; tgt $31

> Bloom Energy (BE) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $35

> Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $60

> Broadridge Financial (BR) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $160

> Bunge (BG) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $133

> Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $12

> Cogent Biosciences (COGT) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $24

> Credicorp LTD (BAP) assumed with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $142

> Danaher (DHR) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $310

> Day One Biopharmaceuticals (DAWN) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $40

> FirstCash (FCFS) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $88

> FuelCell Energy (FCEL) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $3.85

> Gevo (GEVO) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $2.25

> Green Plains (GPRE) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $45

> Maravai Life Sciences (MRVI) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $25

> Montauk Renewables (MNTK) initiated with a Sell at UBS; tgt $9

> Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $33

> Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) initiated with a Hold at Stifel; tgt $22