Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, March 1

Upgrades:
> Aixtron (AIXXF) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
> Ameresco (AMRC) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at ROTH MKM; tgt $44
> Applied Materials (AMAT) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at KGI Securities
> Baytex Energy Trust (BTE) upgraded to Buy from Hold at TD Securities
> Compania Cervecerias Unidas (CCU) upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA Securities
> Kinder Morgan (KMI) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Bernstein; tgt raised to $22
> Kontoor Brands (KTB) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel; tgt raised to $63
> Lam Research (LRCX) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at KGI Securities; tgt $600
> MKS Instruments (MKSI) upgraded to Buy from Hold at The Benchmark Company; tgt $125
> NetEase (NTES) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $100
> Ormat Tech (ORA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $105
> Permian Resources (PR) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Cowen; tgt $15
> Philip Morris International (PM) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $116
> Procter & Gamble (PG) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $163
> Red Robin Gourmet (RRGB) upgraded to Buy from Hold at The Benchmark Company; tgt $14
> Spotify (SPOT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Redburn; tgt $140
> Vertex Energy (VTNR) upgraded to Outperform from Perform at Oppenheimer; tgt $14
Downgrades:
> Ambarella (AMBA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at ROTH MKM; tgt $95
> BAE Systems (BAESY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg
> Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity
> BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jones Trading
> First Advantage Corp. (FA) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $15
> Grocery Outlet (GO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum
> Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities; tgt $205
> iHeartMedia (IHRT) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $5
> KLA Corporation (KLAC) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at KGI Securities; tgt $400
> Makita Corporation (MKTAY) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> Marqeta (MQ) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $6
> New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jones Trading
> Novavax (NVAX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt lowered to $10
> NTT Data (NTDTY) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman
> Olaplex (OLPX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt $6
> Shoals Technologies (SHLS) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt lowered to $27
> Silvergate Capital (SI) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $16
> SM Energy (SM) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt $35
> Universal Health (UHS) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Warby Parker (WRBY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $13
Others:
> Badger Daylighting (BADFF) initiated with a Buy at Stifel
> DICE Therapeutics (DICE) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen
> DREAM Industrial REIT (DREUF) initiated with an Outperform at BMO Capital Markets
> Eve Holding (EVEX) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $8
> Heineken (HEINY) resumed with a Buy at Citigroup
> JD.com (JD) named Catalyst Driven Idea at Morgan Stanley
> Palantir Technologies (PLTR) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $8
> Paramount Group (PGRE) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $5.50
> Vaalco Energy (EGY) initiated with a Buy at Stifel
