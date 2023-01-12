First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, January 12

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> AmBev (ABEV) upgraded to Buy from Sell at UBS

> BHP Group (BHP) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Berenberg

> Boeing (BA) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $200

> Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $26

> Commscope (COMM) upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $15

> Netflix (NFLX) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $385

Downgrades:

> Advance Auto (AAP) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $145

> Amplitude (AMPL) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $14

> Arvinas (ARVN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim

> Charles River (CRL) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

> Diageo plc (DEO) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

> Equinox Gold (EQX) downgraded to Sector Underperform from Neutral at CIBC

> First Advantage Corp. (FA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $15.50

> ONE Gas (OGS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt $80

Others:

> BNY Mellon (BK) resumed with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $56