First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, January 12

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> AmBev (ABEV) upgraded to Buy from Sell at UBS
> BHP Group (BHP) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Berenberg
> Boeing (BA) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $200
> Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $26
> Commscope (COMM) upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $15
> Netflix (NFLX) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $385
Downgrades:
> Advance Auto (AAP) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $145
> Amplitude (AMPL) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $14
> Arvinas (ARVN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim
> Charles River (CRL) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies
> Diageo plc (DEO) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS
> Equinox Gold (EQX) downgraded to Sector Underperform from Neutral at CIBC
> First Advantage Corp. (FA) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $15.50
> ONE Gas (OGS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt $80
Others:
> BNY Mellon (BK) resumed with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt $56
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.