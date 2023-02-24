First Look Analysts Research Calls for Friday, February 24

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Century Aluminum (CENX) upgraded to Peer Perform from Underperform at Wolfe Research
> Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt $12
> Grainger (GWW) upgraded to Sector Perform from Underperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $679
> LyondellBasell (LYB) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $130
> NeoGenomics (NEO) upgraded to Buy from Hold at The Benchmark Company; tgt $20
> Youdao (DAO) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $10
Downgrades:
> C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $5
> CURO Group (CURO) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $4
> Moderna (MRNA) downgraded to Underperform from Market Perform at SVB Securities; tgt lowered to $93
> Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $1.50
> New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Ladenburg Thalmann
> OGE Energy (OGE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $39
Others:
> Biomea Fusion (BMEA) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $20
> Erasca (ERAS) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $10
> KE Holdings (BEKE) initiated with a Buy at Daiwa Securities
