First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, April 13

Upgrades:

> Chevron (CVX) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt raised to $200

> DraftKings (DKNG) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $17

> EOG Resources (EOG) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt lowered to $145

> Merck (MRK) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $130

> Steven Madden (SHOO) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $42

> SunPower (SPWR) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $15

> World Wrestling (WWE) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $120

> V.F. Corp (VFC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Edward Jones

Downgrades:

> BRF SA (BRFS) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities

> CubeSmart (CUBE) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Exxon Mobil (XOM) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt lowered to $135

> First Solar (FSLR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $230

> LSB Industries (LXU) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $10

> LyondellBasell (LYB) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $90

> National Storage Affiliates (NSA) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

> Playtika (PLTK) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $10

> POSCO (PKX) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

Others:

> Broadcom (AVGO) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $770

> CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $11

> Costco (COST) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair

> CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $72

> FTC Solar (FTCI) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $5

> General Motors (GM) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $39

> Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $66

> Magnite (MGNI) initiated with a Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt $15

> Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) initiated with an Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $44

> Primerica (PRI) initiated with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $244

> PubMatic (PUBM) initiated with a Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt $20

> Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $29

> RxSight (RXST) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $23

> Strategic Education (STRA) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $103

> Verve Therapeutics (VERV) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $29

> Vital Farms (VITL) initiated with a Hold at Needham