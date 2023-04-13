First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, April 13

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Chevron (CVX) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt raised to $200
> DraftKings (DKNG) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas; tgt $17
> EOG Resources (EOG) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt lowered to $145
> Merck (MRK) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $130
> Steven Madden (SHOO) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $42
> SunPower (SPWR) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $15
> World Wrestling (WWE) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $120
> V.F. Corp (VFC) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Edward Jones
Downgrades:
> BRF SA (BRFS) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities
> CubeSmart (CUBE) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Exxon Mobil (XOM) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank; tgt lowered to $135
> First Solar (FSLR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $230
> LSB Industries (LXU) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $10
> LyondellBasell (LYB) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $90
> National Storage Affiliates (NSA) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research
> Playtika (PLTK) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $10
> POSCO (PKX) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
Others:
> Broadcom (AVGO) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $770
> CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $11
> Costco (COST) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair
> CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $72
> FTC Solar (FTCI) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $5
> General Motors (GM) initiated with a Neutral at Mizuho; tgt $39
> Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $66
> Magnite (MGNI) initiated with a Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt $15
> Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) initiated with an Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $44
> Primerica (PRI) initiated with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $244
> PubMatic (PUBM) initiated with a Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt $20
> Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $29
> RxSight (RXST) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $23
> Strategic Education (STRA) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $103
> Verve Therapeutics (VERV) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $29
> Vital Farms (VITL) initiated with a Hold at Needham
