First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Upgrades:

> Assoc Banc-Corp (ASB) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $24

> Hibbett (HIBB) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $75

> Netflix (NFLX) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Daiwa Securities; tgt raised to $330

> TechnipFMC (FTI) upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC Securities; tgt $13.50

Downgrades:

> Arista Networks (ANET) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $110

> Brigham Minerals (MNRL) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt lowered to $27

> Equinox Gold (EQX) downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts

> First Advantage Corp. (FA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $13

> Health Catalyst (HCAT) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $9

Others:

> Caleres (CAL) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $28

> Casella Waste (CWST) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $95

> Coterra Energy (CTRA) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $40

> Deckers Outdoor (DECK) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $440

> EOG Resources (EOG) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $151

> FedEx (FDX) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $170

> Forward Air (FWRD) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $120

> GFL Environmental (GFL) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $41

> GXO Logistics (GXO) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $70

> Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) initiated with a Neutral at Rosenblatt; tgt $5

> Landstar System (LSTR) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $145