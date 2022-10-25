First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Assoc Banc-Corp (ASB) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $24
> Hibbett (HIBB) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $75
> Netflix (NFLX) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Daiwa Securities; tgt raised to $330
> TechnipFMC (FTI) upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC Securities; tgt $13.50
Downgrades:
> Arista Networks (ANET) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $110
> Brigham Minerals (MNRL) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt lowered to $27
> Equinox Gold (EQX) downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts
> First Advantage Corp. (FA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $13
> Health Catalyst (HCAT) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $9
Others:
> Caleres (CAL) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $28
> Casella Waste (CWST) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $95
> Coterra Energy (CTRA) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $40
> Deckers Outdoor (DECK) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $440
> EOG Resources (EOG) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $151
> FedEx (FDX) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $170
> Forward Air (FWRD) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $120
> GFL Environmental (GFL) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $41
> GXO Logistics (GXO) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $70
> Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) initiated with a Neutral at Rosenblatt; tgt $5
> Landstar System (LSTR) initiated with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $145
