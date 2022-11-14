Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Monday, November 14, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Advanced Micro (AMD) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $95
> Advanced Micro (AMD) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt raised to $100
> Dominion Energy (D) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt lowered to $69
> MacroGenics (MGNX) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt raised to $16
> Medical Properties Trust (MPW) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $16
> Occidental Petro (OXY) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $74
> Veris Residential (VRE) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $18
Downgrades:
> Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Desjardins
> Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $11
> Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $12
> Archaea Energy (LFG) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $26
> CGI Group (GIB) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Societe Generale
> Chart Industries (GTLS) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $148
> CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $2.60
> Dr. Reddy’s (RDY) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse
> EQRx (EQRX) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> Essex Property (ESS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $233
> Global Payments (GPN) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $118
> Grainger (GWW) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
> Hasbro (HAS) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $42
> Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $7
> NETSTREIT (NTST) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $21
> Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $130
> NIO (NIO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at China Renaissance; tgt lowered to $12.30
> Orsted A/S (DNNGY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman
> Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $13
> Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $43
> Teleperformance (TLPFY) downgraded to Buy from Conviction Buy at Goldman
> Teva Pharma (TEVA) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $10
Others:
> Bunzl PLC (BZLFY) assumed with a Neutral at Credit Suisse
> Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) initiated with a Neutral at Redburn
> Intertek Group (IKTSY) assumed with an Outperform at Credit Suisse
> Janux Therapeutics (JANX) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair
> NASDAQ (NDAQ) initiated with a Neutral at Redburn
> Prime Medicine (PRME) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $25
> Prime Medicine (PRME) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $22
> Prime Medicine (PRME) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $23
> Prime Medicine (PRME) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $27
> Swiss Life (SZLMY) assumed with a Neutral at Credit Suisse
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.