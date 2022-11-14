Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Monday, November 14, 2022

Upgrades:

> Advanced Micro (AMD) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $95

> Advanced Micro (AMD) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt raised to $100

> Dominion Energy (D) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt lowered to $69

> MacroGenics (MGNX) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt raised to $16

> Medical Properties Trust (MPW) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $16

> Occidental Petro (OXY) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $74

> Veris Residential (VRE) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $18

Downgrades:

> Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Desjardins

> Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $11

> Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $12

> Archaea Energy (LFG) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $26

> CGI Group (GIB) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Societe Generale

> Chart Industries (GTLS) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $148

> CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $2.60

> Dr. Reddy’s (RDY) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse

> EQRx (EQRX) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> Essex Property (ESS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $233

> Global Payments (GPN) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $118

> Grainger (GWW) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research

> Hasbro (HAS) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $42

> Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $7

> NETSTREIT (NTST) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $21

> Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $130

> NIO (NIO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at China Renaissance; tgt lowered to $12.30

> Orsted A/S (DNNGY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman

> Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $13

> Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $43

> Teleperformance (TLPFY) downgraded to Buy from Conviction Buy at Goldman

> Teva Pharma (TEVA) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $10

Others:

> Bunzl PLC (BZLFY) assumed with a Neutral at Credit Suisse

> Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) initiated with a Neutral at Redburn

> Intertek Group (IKTSY) assumed with an Outperform at Credit Suisse

> Janux Therapeutics (JANX) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair

> NASDAQ (NDAQ) initiated with a Neutral at Redburn

> Prime Medicine (PRME) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $25

> Prime Medicine (PRME) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $22

> Prime Medicine (PRME) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $23

> Prime Medicine (PRME) initiated with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $27

> Swiss Life (SZLMY) assumed with a Neutral at Credit Suisse

