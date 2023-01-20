First Look Analysts Research Calls for Friday, January 20

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today. https://briefing.com

> PVH (PVH) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $106

> Restaurant Brands Int’l (QSR) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt raised to $72

> BigCommerce (BIGC) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Domo (DOMO) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $16

> Pinterest (PINS) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at MKM Partners; tgt $27

> Salesforce (CRM) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen

> American Fincl (AFG) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $155

> American Intl (AIG) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $64

> Arch Capital (ACGL) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $65

> Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) initiated with an Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $211

> Brown & Brown (BRO) initiated with an Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $67

> Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $39

> Progressive (PGR) initiated with an Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $155

> Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) initiated with an Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $51

> Travelers (TRV) initiated with an Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $212

