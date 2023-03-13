First Look Analysts Research Calls for Monday, March 13

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today. https://briefing.com
Upgrades:
> Amgen (AMGN) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $265
> Eli Lilly (LLY) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $375
> JPMorgan Chase (JPM) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $155
> Moderna (MRNA) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at TD Cowen; tgt raised to $180
> SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $60
Downgrades:
> Allbirds (BIRD) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at TD Cowen; tgt lowered to $1.50
> British American Tobacco (BTI) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan
> Comerica (CMA) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Odeon
> Hercules Capital (HTGC) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $10.50
> KeyCorp (KEY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Odeon
> Logitech Int’l SA (LOGI) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse
> Merck (MRK) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $115
> Wells Fargo (WFC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Odeon
Others:
> Cabot (CBT) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $94
> GE HealthCare (GEHC) initiated with an Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $90
