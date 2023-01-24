First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, January 24

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Allogene (ALLO) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $11

> Blackstone (BX) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $105

> Lyft (LYFT) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $24

> Marathon Oil (MRO) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $28

Downgrades:

> Advanced Micro (AMD) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein; tgt lowered to $80

> American Electric (AEP) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $102

> APA Corp. (APA) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $44

> Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> lululemon athletica (LULU) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Bernstein; tgt lowered to $290

> Martin Marietta (MLM) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Atlantic Equities; tgt lowered to $350

> Ovintiv (OVV) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $51

Others:

> Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) initiated with a Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt $9.25

> Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) initiated with an Outperform at Wolfe Research; tgt $39

> Biohaven (BHVN) initiated with an Outperform at SVB Securities; tgt $24

> Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $1800

> McDonald’s (MCD) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $280