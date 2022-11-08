First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Upgrades:

> Block (SQ) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Macquarie; tgt $100

> Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $48

> Energy Recovery (ERII) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $23

> Global Partners (GLP) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel; tgt raised to $35

> Mettler-Toledo (MTD) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Goldman; tgt raised to $1355

> Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $75

> Southern Copper (SCCO) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $54

> Telephone & Data (TDS) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $14

> US Cellular (USM) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $24

Downgrades:

> Arcosa (ACA) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Stephens; tgt lowered to $65

> AVEO Oncology (AVEO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt $15

> Benefitfocus (BNFT) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> ICU Medical (ICUI) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James

> Jack In The Box (JACK) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $88

> Lyft (LYFT) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $18

> Marsh McLennan (MMC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Atlantic Equities; tgt $185

> National Storage Affiliates (NSA) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $42

Others:

> ASML (ASML) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley

> Eni S.p.A. (E) resumed with an Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

> Generation Bio (GBIO) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $9

> National Grid (NGG) resumed with an Overweight at JP Morgan

> Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $53

> STMicroelectronics (STM) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley