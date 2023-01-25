First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, January 25

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

> News Corp. (NWSA) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital; tgt raised to $25

> SBA Comm (SBAC) upgraded to Peer Perform from Underperform at Wolfe Research

> Airbnb (ABNB) downgraded to Underperform from Hold at Gordon Haskett

> Block (SQ) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

> Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $26

> Booking Holdings (BKNG) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Gordon Haskett

> Booking Holdings (BKNG) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $2700

> Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $27

