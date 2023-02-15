Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, February 15

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Angi Inc. (ANGI) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS; tgt raised to $2.75
> Focus Financial (FOCS) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $53
> IAC Inc. (IAC) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS; tgt raised to $54
> TC Energy (TRP) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Industrial Alliance
> U.S. Bancorp (USB) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $57
Downgrades:
> Bath & Body Works (BBWI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $48
> Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney; tgt $14
> Credo Technology Group (CRDO) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $11
> Credo Technology Group (CRDO) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $12
> Ford Motor (F) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.
> Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Melius; tgt $13
> Howmet Aerospace (HWM) downgraded to Hold from Buy at The Benchmark Company
> Marriott (MAR) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $180
> Michelin (MGDDY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities
> Southwest Air (LUV) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Melius; tgt $39
> Terex (TEX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt raised to $63
> Upstart (UPST) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $11
Others:
> Chewy (CHWY) initiated with a Hold at Gordon Haskett; tgt $46
> Daré Bioscience (DARE) resumed with a Buy at Brookline Capital; tgt $8
> Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) initiated with a Hold at Loop Capital; tgt $130
> Genelux (GNLX) initiated with a Speculative Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $10
> Immunovant Sciences (IMVT) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $30
> Kura Sushi (KRUS) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $70
> Samsara (IOT) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $17
> TD Synnex (SNX) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $109
