Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, February 15

Upgrades:

> Angi Inc. (ANGI) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS; tgt raised to $2.75

> Focus Financial (FOCS) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $53

> IAC Inc. (IAC) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at UBS; tgt raised to $54

> TC Energy (TRP) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Industrial Alliance

> U.S. Bancorp (USB) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $57

Downgrades:

> Bath & Body Works (BBWI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $48

> Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney; tgt $14

> Credo Technology Group (CRDO) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $11

> Credo Technology Group (CRDO) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $12

> Ford Motor (F) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

> Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Melius; tgt $13

> Howmet Aerospace (HWM) downgraded to Hold from Buy at The Benchmark Company

> Marriott (MAR) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $180

> Michelin (MGDDY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at HSBC Securities

> Southwest Air (LUV) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Melius; tgt $39

> Terex (TEX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt raised to $63

> Upstart (UPST) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $11

Others:

> Chewy (CHWY) initiated with a Hold at Gordon Haskett; tgt $46

> Daré Bioscience (DARE) resumed with a Buy at Brookline Capital; tgt $8

> Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) initiated with a Hold at Loop Capital; tgt $130

> Genelux (GNLX) initiated with a Speculative Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $10

> Immunovant Sciences (IMVT) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $30

> Kura Sushi (KRUS) initiated with a Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt $70

> Samsara (IOT) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $17

> TD Synnex (SNX) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $109