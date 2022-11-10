Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Thursday, November 10, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Activision Blizzard (ATVI) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $95
> Purple Innovation (PRPL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Craig Hallum; tgt raised to $6
> Repro Med Systems (KRMD) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt raised to $4
> Repro Med Systems (KRMD) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $3.50
> St James’s Place PLC (STJPF) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts
> TJX (TJX) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Gordon Haskett; tgt $80
Downgrades:
> Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $18
> AvalonBay (AVB) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $170
> Organogenesis (ORGO) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research
> Primerica (PRI) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at William Blair
> Rigetti Computing (RGTI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $2
> Rigetti Computing (RGTI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at The Benchmark Company
> TechTarget (TTGT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt lowered to $45
> TechTarget (TTGT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $45
> Upstart (UPST) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $15
> Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $3
Others:
> CrowdStrike (CRWD) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair
> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research
> SentinelOne (S) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair
> SunPower (SPWR) initiated with a Neutral at Guggenheim
> Tesla (TSLA) removed from Best Ideas list at Wedbush
> Tyler Tech (TYL) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $322
