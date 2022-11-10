Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Thursday, November 10, 2022

Upgrades:

> Activision Blizzard (ATVI) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $95

> Purple Innovation (PRPL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Craig Hallum; tgt raised to $6

> Repro Med Systems (KRMD) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt raised to $4

> Repro Med Systems (KRMD) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $3.50

> St James’s Place PLC (STJPF) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts

> TJX (TJX) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Gordon Haskett; tgt $80

Downgrades:

> Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $18

> AvalonBay (AVB) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt lowered to $170

> Organogenesis (ORGO) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research

> Primerica (PRI) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at William Blair

> Rigetti Computing (RGTI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $2

> Rigetti Computing (RGTI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at The Benchmark Company

> TechTarget (TTGT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt lowered to $45

> TechTarget (TTGT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $45

> Upstart (UPST) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $15

> Vintage Wine Estates (VWE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $3

Others:

> CrowdStrike (CRWD) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair

> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

> SentinelOne (S) initiated with an Outperform at William Blair

> SunPower (SPWR) initiated with a Neutral at Guggenheim

> Tesla (TSLA) removed from Best Ideas list at Wedbush

> Tyler Tech (TYL) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $322

