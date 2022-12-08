First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, December 8

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $39
> Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) upgraded to Buy from Sell at Goldman; tgt raised to $43
> DTE Energy (DTE) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $125
> Hershey Foods (HSY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $269
> Mid-America Aptmt (MAA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $194
Downgrades:
> Anglo American (NGLOY) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
> AppLovin (APP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research
> Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGF) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> AvalonBay (AVB) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $187
> BMW Group (BMWYY) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities
> Casey’s General (CASY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast
> Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $40
> Invitation Homes (INVH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $35
> KVH Industries (KVHI) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Strong Buy at Raymond James
> Mercer Intl (MERC) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $14
> Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $59
> Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $65
> Mondelez Int’l (MDLZ) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt raised to $71
> Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) downgraded to Accumulate from Buy at Gordon Haskett; tgt $53
> Salesforce (CRM) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $150
Others:
> Altice USA (ATUS) resumed with an Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $3.50
> Ballard Power (BLDP) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $5.50
> Bank of America (BAC) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $36
> Bilibili (BILI) initiated with a Buy at UBS
> Boeing (BA) assumed with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt raised to $222
> Bumble Inc. (BMBL) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $24
> Citigroup (C) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $48
> DigitalOcean (DOCN) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $36
> Full House Resorts (FLL) initiated with a Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities; tgt $13
> General Dynamics (GD) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $298
> Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $6
> JPMorgan Chase (JPM) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $150
> L3Harris (LHX) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $250
> Leidos (LDOS) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $130
> Lockheed Martin (LMT) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $546
> Northrop Grumman (NOC) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $544
