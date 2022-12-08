First Look Analysts Research Calls for Thursday, December 8

Upgrades:

> American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $39

> Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) upgraded to Buy from Sell at Goldman; tgt raised to $43

> DTE Energy (DTE) upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $125

> Hershey Foods (HSY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt raised to $269

> Mid-America Aptmt (MAA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $194

Downgrades:

> Anglo American (NGLOY) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

> AppLovin (APP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research

> Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGF) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> AvalonBay (AVB) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $187

> BMW Group (BMWYY) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at BofA Securities

> Casey’s General (CASY) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast

> Fulgent Genetics (FLGT) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $40

> Invitation Homes (INVH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $35

> KVH Industries (KVHI) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Strong Buy at Raymond James

> Mercer Intl (MERC) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $14

> Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $59

> Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $65

> Mondelez Int’l (MDLZ) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt raised to $71

> Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI) downgraded to Accumulate from Buy at Gordon Haskett; tgt $53

> Salesforce (CRM) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $150

Others:

> Altice USA (ATUS) resumed with an Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $3.50

> Ballard Power (BLDP) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $5.50

> Bank of America (BAC) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $36

> Bilibili (BILI) initiated with a Buy at UBS

> Boeing (BA) assumed with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt raised to $222

> Bumble Inc. (BMBL) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $24

> Citigroup (C) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $48

> DigitalOcean (DOCN) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $36

> Full House Resorts (FLL) initiated with a Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities; tgt $13

> General Dynamics (GD) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $298

> Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL) initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright; tgt $6

> JPMorgan Chase (JPM) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $150

> L3Harris (LHX) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $250

> Leidos (LDOS) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $130

> Lockheed Martin (LMT) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $546

> Northrop Grumman (NOC) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $544