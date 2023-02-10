First Look Analysts Research Calls for Friday, February 10

Upgrades:

AbbVie (ABBV) upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at SVB Securities; tgt raised to $153

> Equinor (EQNR) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley

> First American Financial (FAF) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt raised to $72

> Five Below (FIVE) upgraded to Buy from Accumulate at Gordon Haskett; tgt raised to $240

> FleetCor (FLT) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt raised to $254

> Masco (MAS) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $57

> Thomson Reuters (TRI) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank

> Tractor Supply (TSCO) upgraded to Buy from Accumulate at Gordon Haskett; tgt raised to $255

> Walmart (WMT) upgraded to Accumulate from Hold at Gordon Haskett; tgt raised to $155

Downgrades:

> Affirm (AFRM) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $15

> ASE Technology (ASX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at China Renaissance

> Black Hills Corp (BKH) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $68

> Bloom Energy (BE) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $27

> Coursera (COUR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt lowered to $16

> Dollar General (DG) downgraded to Accumulate from Buy at Gordon Haskett; tgt lowered to $245

> Exact Sciences (EXAS) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $70

> Floor & Decor (FND) downgraded to Hold from Accumulate at Gordon Haskett; tgt $90

> Fluence (FLNC) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $25

> Gates Industrial (GTES) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> GitLab (GTLB) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Needham

> Globus Medical (GMED) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Loop Capital; tgt lowered to $70

> Globus Medical (GMED) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Needham

> Globus Medical (GMED) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research

> Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel

> Interpublic (IPG) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at MoffettNathanson; tgt raised to $37

> Lumentum (LITE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt lowered to $66

> Mercer Intl (MERC) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $15.50

> Sterling Check Corp. (STER) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Needham

Others:

> Leonardo DRS (DRS) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $17