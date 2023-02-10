First Look Analysts Research Calls for Friday, February 10

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
AbbVie (ABBV) upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at SVB Securities; tgt raised to $153
> Equinor (EQNR) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley
> First American Financial (FAF) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Stephens; tgt raised to $72
> Five Below (FIVE) upgraded to Buy from Accumulate at Gordon Haskett; tgt raised to $240
> FleetCor (FLT) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt raised to $254
> Masco (MAS) upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt raised to $57
> Thomson Reuters (TRI) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank
> Tractor Supply (TSCO) upgraded to Buy from Accumulate at Gordon Haskett; tgt raised to $255
> Walmart (WMT) upgraded to Accumulate from Hold at Gordon Haskett; tgt raised to $155
Downgrades:
> Affirm (AFRM) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $15
> ASE Technology (ASX) downgraded to Hold from Buy at China Renaissance
> Black Hills Corp (BKH) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $68
> Bloom Energy (BE) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $27
> Coursera (COUR) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt lowered to $16
> Dollar General (DG) downgraded to Accumulate from Buy at Gordon Haskett; tgt lowered to $245
> Exact Sciences (EXAS) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $70
> Floor & Decor (FND) downgraded to Hold from Accumulate at Gordon Haskett; tgt $90
> Fluence (FLNC) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $25
> Gates Industrial (GTES) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> GitLab (GTLB) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Needham
> Globus Medical (GMED) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Loop Capital; tgt lowered to $70
> Globus Medical (GMED) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Needham
> Globus Medical (GMED) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BTIG Research
> Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel
> Interpublic (IPG) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at MoffettNathanson; tgt raised to $37
> Lumentum (LITE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt lowered to $66
> Mercer Intl (MERC) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $15.50
> Sterling Check Corp. (STER) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Needham
Others:
> Leonardo DRS (DRS) initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt $17
