First Look Analysts Research Calls for Monday, January 30

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $40

> Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $35.19

> Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Fearnley; tgt raised to $66

> G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $10

> Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Fearnley; tgt raised to $22

> Golden Ocean (GOGL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Fearnley; tgt raised to $11.50

> Okta (OKTA) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel; tgt raised to $90

> Regeneron Pharma (REGN) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Cowen; tgt raised to $875

> Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Fearnley; tgt $0.70

> Shopify (SHOP) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at ROTH Capital; tgt raised to $56

> Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Fearnley; tgt raised to $30

> Stellar Bancorp (STEL) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $34

> Tesla (TSLA) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Berenberg; tgt lowered to $200

Downgrades:

> Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $86

> Kinross Gold (KGC) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays

> Saia (SAIA) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $288

> Sherwin-Williams (SHW) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Zelman

> Tanger Factory (SKT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point; tgt $21

> Varonis Systems (VRNS) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $30

Others:

> Accenture (ACN) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $289

> Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) placed on 30-day Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup

> BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $107

> BRP Inc. (DOOO) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup

> Dr. Reddy’s (RDY) initiated with an Underweight at JP Morgan

> Hilton (HLT) placed on 30-day Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup

> Independence Realty Trust (IRT) initiated with a Mkt Perform at JMP Securities

> Lyft (LYFT) initiated with a Market Perform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $15

> Nordstrom (JWN) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $20

> Penumbra (PEN) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $275

> The Bancorp (TBBK) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $38

> Tricon Residential (TCN) placed on 90-day Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup

> Uber (UBER) initiated with an Outperform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $47