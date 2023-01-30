First Look Analysts Research Calls for Monday, January 30

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $40
> Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $35.19
> Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Fearnley; tgt raised to $66
> G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $10
> Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Fearnley; tgt raised to $22
> Golden Ocean (GOGL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Fearnley; tgt raised to $11.50
> Okta (OKTA) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel; tgt raised to $90
> Regeneron Pharma (REGN) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Cowen; tgt raised to $875
> Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Fearnley; tgt $0.70
> Shopify (SHOP) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at ROTH Capital; tgt raised to $56
> Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Fearnley; tgt raised to $30
> Stellar Bancorp (STEL) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $34
> Tesla (TSLA) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Berenberg; tgt lowered to $200
Downgrades:
> Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $86
> Kinross Gold (KGC) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays
> Saia (SAIA) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $288
> Sherwin-Williams (SHW) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Zelman
> Tanger Factory (SKT) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Compass Point; tgt $21
> Varonis Systems (VRNS) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $30
Others:
> Accenture (ACN) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $289
> Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) placed on 30-day Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
> BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $107
> BRP Inc. (DOOO) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup
> Dr. Reddy’s (RDY) initiated with an Underweight at JP Morgan
> Hilton (HLT) placed on 30-day Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
> Independence Realty Trust (IRT) initiated with a Mkt Perform at JMP Securities
> Lyft (LYFT) initiated with a Market Perform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $15
> Nordstrom (JWN) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $20
> Penumbra (PEN) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $275
> The Bancorp (TBBK) initiated with an Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $38
> Tricon Residential (TCN) placed on 90-day Positive Catalyst Watch at Citigroup
> Uber (UBER) initiated with an Outperform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $47
