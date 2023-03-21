First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, March 21

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

> Assurant (AIZ) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $52

> Emerson (EMR) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $96

> FleetCor (FLT) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $254

> Foot Locker (FL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $50

> Foot Locker (FL) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt $60

> Harley-Davidson (HOG) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $50

> Imperial Oil (IMO) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank

> Meta Platforms (META) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $250

> New York Community (NYCB) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $11.50

> ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Guggenheim; tgt $15

> TotalEnergies SE (TTE) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

> Vornado Rlty Trust (VNO) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $16

> Wix.com (WIX) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $120

> Agree Realty (ADC) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities

> Armstrong World Industries (AWI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $77

> GoDaddy (GDDY) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $88

> Profound Medical (PROF) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt raised to $10

> Suncor Energy (SU) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

> Sutro Biopharma (STRO) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $8

> Allogene (ALLO) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Bernstein; tgt $6

> Alnylam Pharma (ALNY) initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein; tgt $243

> Alphabet A (GOOGL) resumed with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $130

> Arrowhead (ARWR) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Bernstein; tgt $27

> Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Bernstein; tgt $37

> BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) initiated with an Underperform at Bernstein; tgt $81

> Boston Properties (BXP) resumed with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $56

> Brixmor Property (BRX) resumed with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $22

> Chart Industries (GTLS) initiated with an Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $217

> CONMED (CNMD) initiated with an Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt $96

> CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Bernstein; tgt $44

> First Industrial Realty (FR) resumed with a Sell at Goldman; tgt $48

> Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) resumed with a Sell at Goldman; tgt $5.50

> Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein; tgt $54

> Ionis Pharma (IONS) initiated with an Underperform at Bernstein; tgt $31

> Kilroy Realty (KRC) resumed with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $41

> Kimco Realty (KIM) resumed with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $25

> Macerich (MAC) resumed with a Sell at Goldman; tgt $8.50

> Phillips Edison & Company (PECO) resumed with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $38

> Prologis (PLD) resumed with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $147

> Simon Properties (SPG) resumed with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $150

> SL Green Realty (SLG) resumed with a Sell at Goldman; tgt $18

> Tanger Factory (SKT) resumed with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $22

> Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $77

> Vertex Pharma (VRTX) initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein; tgt $344

> Vornado Rlty Trust (VNO) resumed with a Sell at Goldman; tgt $12

> Zymeworks (ZYME) assumed with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $12

