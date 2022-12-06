First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, December 6

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
Activision Blizzard (ATVI) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Edward Jones
> PennyMac (PFSI) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $75
> Barclays PLC (BCS) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> Estee Lauder (EL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $266
> General Electric (GE) upgraded to Outperform from Perform at Oppenheimer; tgt $104
> JPMorgan Chase (JPM) upgraded to Overweight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $153
> PerkinElmer (PKI) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $164
Downgrades:
> BNY Mellon (BK) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $42
> Boston Beer Co (SAM) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $316
> Conagra (CAG) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $34
> Edwards Lifesciences (EW) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt lowered to $75
> Equitable Holdings (EQH) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $33
> Flowers Foods (FLO) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $27
> General Mills (GIS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $88
> Kimberly-Clark (KMB) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $123
> Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $32
> Lloyds Banking (LYG) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan
> New Gold (NGD) downgraded to Reduce from Hold at TD Securities
> Royal Caribbean (RCL) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $47
Others:
> Albertsons (ACI) initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein; tgt $26
> BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) initiated with a Buy at JonesTrading
> Carnival (CCL) assumed with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $13
> Cass Information Systems (CASS) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler
> Costco (COST) initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein; tgt $586
> Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen
> Driven Brands (DRVN) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $37
> Editas Medicine (EDIT) assumed with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $13
> Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $17
> F&G Annuities & Life (FG) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $22
> Floor & Decor (FND) initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein; tgt $112
> Home Depot (HD) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Bernstein; tgt $337
> JetBlue Airways (JBLU) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $9
> Kroger (KR) initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein; tgt $58
> Legend Biotech (LEGN) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $66
> Lowe’s (LOW) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Bernstein; tgt $237
> Lumen Technologies (LUMN) resumed with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $6
> Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) assumed with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $30
> OPAL Fuels (OPAL) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $13
> Perfect Corp. (PERF) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $7
> Primis Financial (FRST) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $13
> R1 RCM (RCM) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $11
> Rent-A-Center (RCII) initiated with a Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $40
> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James
> Sunstone Hotel (SHO) initiated with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $10
> Synovus (SNV) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $44
> Target (TGT) initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein; tgt $190
> Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $28
> United Therapeutics (UTHR) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $320
> United Therapeutics (UTHR) initiated with a Sell at Goldman; tgt $230
> Valley National (VLY) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $14
> Valvoline (VVV) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $39
> Walmart (WMT) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Bernstein; tgt $159
> Webster Financial (WBS) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $70
> WesBanco Inc (WSBC) resumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $41
> Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $87
> Xenia Hotels (XHR) initiated with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $13
> Xponential Fitness (XPOF) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $29
> Zions Bancorp (ZION) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $65
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.