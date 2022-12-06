First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, December 6

Upgrades:

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Edward Jones

> PennyMac (PFSI) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Wells Fargo; tgt raised to $75

> Barclays PLC (BCS) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> Estee Lauder (EL) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $266

> General Electric (GE) upgraded to Outperform from Perform at Oppenheimer; tgt $104

> JPMorgan Chase (JPM) upgraded to Overweight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $153

> PerkinElmer (PKI) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Cowen; tgt lowered to $164

Downgrades:

> BNY Mellon (BK) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $42

> Boston Beer Co (SAM) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $316

> Conagra (CAG) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $34

> Edwards Lifesciences (EW) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt lowered to $75

> Equitable Holdings (EQH) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $33

> Flowers Foods (FLO) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $27

> General Mills (GIS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $88

> Kimberly-Clark (KMB) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $123

> Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $32

> Lloyds Banking (LYG) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan

> New Gold (NGD) downgraded to Reduce from Hold at TD Securities

> Royal Caribbean (RCL) downgraded to Underweight from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $47

Others:

> Albertsons (ACI) initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein; tgt $26

> BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) initiated with a Buy at JonesTrading

> Carnival (CCL) assumed with a Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $13

> Cass Information Systems (CASS) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler

> Costco (COST) initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein; tgt $586

> Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen

> Driven Brands (DRVN) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $37

> Editas Medicine (EDIT) assumed with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $13

> Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $17

> F&G Annuities & Life (FG) initiated with a Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $22

> Floor & Decor (FND) initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein; tgt $112

> Home Depot (HD) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Bernstein; tgt $337

> JetBlue Airways (JBLU) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $9

> Kroger (KR) initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein; tgt $58

> Legend Biotech (LEGN) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $66

> Lowe’s (LOW) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Bernstein; tgt $237

> Lumen Technologies (LUMN) resumed with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $6

> Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) assumed with an Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $30

> OPAL Fuels (OPAL) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $13

> Perfect Corp. (PERF) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $7

> Primis Financial (FRST) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $13

> R1 RCM (RCM) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $11

> Rent-A-Center (RCII) initiated with a Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $40

> RXO, Inc. (RXO) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> Sunstone Hotel (SHO) initiated with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $10

> Synovus (SNV) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $44

> Target (TGT) initiated with an Outperform at Bernstein; tgt $190

> Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $28

> United Therapeutics (UTHR) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $320

> United Therapeutics (UTHR) initiated with a Sell at Goldman; tgt $230

> Valley National (VLY) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $14

> Valvoline (VVV) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $39

> Walmart (WMT) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Bernstein; tgt $159

> Webster Financial (WBS) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $70

> WesBanco Inc (WSBC) resumed with a Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt $41

> Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $87

> Xenia Hotels (XHR) initiated with an Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $13

> Xponential Fitness (XPOF) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $29

> Zions Bancorp (ZION) initiated with an Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $65