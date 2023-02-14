First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, February 14

Upgrades:

> Fidelity Nat’l Info (FIS) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $79

> Occidental Petro (OXY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt $81

Downgrades:

> First Solar (FSLR) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $157

> Take-Two (TTWO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at DZ Bank; tgt $105

> Tellurian (TELL) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $1.50

> XPO, Inc. (XPO) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $35

Others:

> AvePoint (AVPT) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $5.50

> Check Point Software (CHKP) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $148

> Cloudflare (NET) initiated with a Sell at Goldman; tgt $51

> Core & Main (CNM) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $28

> Fortinet (FTNT) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $73

> Keros Therapeutics (KROS) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen

> Okta (OKTA) initiated with a Sell at Goldman; tgt $70

> Palo Alto Networks (PANW) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $205

> SentinelOne (S) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $17

> Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) initiated with a Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities; tgt $17

> Zscaler (ZS) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $148