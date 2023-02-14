First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, February 14

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Fidelity Nat’l Info (FIS) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $79
> Occidental Petro (OXY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt $81
Downgrades:
> First Solar (FSLR) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $157
> Take-Two (TTWO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at DZ Bank; tgt $105
> Tellurian (TELL) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $1.50
> XPO, Inc. (XPO) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $35
Others:
> AvePoint (AVPT) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $5.50
> Check Point Software (CHKP) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $148
> Cloudflare (NET) initiated with a Sell at Goldman; tgt $51
> Core & Main (CNM) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $28
> Fortinet (FTNT) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $73
> Keros Therapeutics (KROS) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen
> Okta (OKTA) initiated with a Sell at Goldman; tgt $70
> Palo Alto Networks (PANW) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $205
> SentinelOne (S) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $17
> Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) initiated with a Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities; tgt $17
> Zscaler (ZS) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $148
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.