Investing

First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, February 14

24/7 Wall St. Staff
February 14, 2023 6:34 am

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today. 

Upgrades:

> Fidelity Nat’l Info (FIS) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $79

> Occidental Petro (OXY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt $81

Downgrades:

> First Solar (FSLR) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $157

> Take-Two (TTWO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at DZ Bank; tgt $105

> Tellurian (TELL) downgraded to Underperform from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $1.50

> XPO, Inc. (XPO) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $35

Others:

> AvePoint (AVPT) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $5.50

> Check Point Software (CHKP) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $148

> Cloudflare (NET) initiated with a Sell at Goldman; tgt $51

> Core & Main (CNM) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $28

> Fortinet (FTNT) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $73

> Keros Therapeutics (KROS) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen

> Okta (OKTA) initiated with a Sell at Goldman; tgt $70

> Palo Alto Networks (PANW) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $205

> SentinelOne (S) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $17

> Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) initiated with a Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities; tgt $17

> Zscaler (ZS) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $148

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Investing, Analyst Downgrades, Analyst Upgrades

Editors' Picks

5 Well-Known 'Strong Buy' Stocks Trading Under $10 Have Gigantic Upside...

Thursday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: American Airlines, American...

Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Affirm, Lyft, Micron...

Semiconductor Stocks Could Rally Huge in 2023: 7 'Strong Buy' Favorites With...