Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Monday, November 21, 2022 

Upgrades:
> Canadian Natrl Res (CNQ) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $69
> Mueller Water (MWA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Northcoast
> On (ONON) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $28
> Walt Disney (DIS) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $120
Downgrades:
> American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $33
> Aveanna (AVAH) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $3
> Cenovus Energy (CVE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt $23
> Cigna (CI) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $370
> ConocoPhillips (COP) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Societe Generale; tgt $114
> EverCommerce (EVCM) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $9
> Extra Space Storage (EXR) downgraded to Underperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $150
> Federal Signal (FSS) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $28
> Kimco Realty (KIM) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $22
> MongoDB (MDB) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $215
Others:
> Affiliated Managers (AMG) resumed with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $182
> Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $12
> Cue Biopharma (CUE) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $7
> ImmunoGen (IMGN) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $10
> Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $12
> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $77
> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $36
> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $35
> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $40
> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $34
> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research
> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $50
> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen; tgt $35
> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $41
> MongoDB (MDB) initiated with an Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $215
