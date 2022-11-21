Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Monday, November 21, 2022

Upgrades:

> Canadian Natrl Res (CNQ) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $69

> Mueller Water (MWA) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Northcoast

> On (ONON) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt lowered to $28

> Walt Disney (DIS) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $120

Downgrades:

> American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $33

> Aveanna (AVAH) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $3

> Cenovus Energy (CVE) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt $23

> Cigna (CI) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $370

> ConocoPhillips (COP) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Societe Generale; tgt $114

> EverCommerce (EVCM) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $9

> Extra Space Storage (EXR) downgraded to Underperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt lowered to $150

> Federal Signal (FSS) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $28

> Kimco Realty (KIM) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $22

> MongoDB (MDB) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $215

Others:

> Affiliated Managers (AMG) resumed with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $182

> Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI) resumed with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $12

> Cue Biopharma (CUE) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $7

> ImmunoGen (IMGN) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $10

> Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $12

> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $77

> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $36

> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $35

> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $40

> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $34

> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with a Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt $50

> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with an Outperform at Cowen; tgt $35

> Mobileye Global (MBLY) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $41

> MongoDB (MDB) initiated with an Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $215

