First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Wednesday, November 2, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Red Electrica (RDEIY) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Berenberg
Downgrades:
> Abiomed (ABMD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $388
> Bally’s Corporation (BALY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt lowered to $25
> British American Tobacco (BTI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman
> Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $12
> Ecolab (ECL) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $135
> NASDAQ (NDAQ) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $57
> Semler Scientific (SMLR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt lowered to $45
> Universal Logistics (ULH) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt $36
Others:
> Aeva (AEVA) initiated with a Hold at WestPark Capital; tgt $3
> AEye (LIDR) initiated with a Hold at WestPark Capital; tgt $1
> Canopy Growth (CGC) initiated with an Underperform at Bernstein; tgt $1.50
> Check Point Software (CHKP) initiated with a Neutral at Macquarie; tgt $129
> Cloudflare (NET) initiated with a Neutral at Macquarie; tgt $60
> CrowdStrike (CRWD) initiated with an Outperform at Macquarie; tgt $220
> Datadog (DDOG) initiated with a Neutral at Macquarie; tgt $85
> Dynatrace (DT) initiated with a Neutral at Macquarie; tgt $38
> HubSpot (HUBS) initiated with an Outperform at Macquarie; tgt $355
> Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) initiated with a Buy at WestPark Capital; tgt $12
> Legend Biotech (LEGN) initiated with an Outperform at Evercore ISI
> Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) initiated with an Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $5
> Luminar Technologies (LAZR) initiated with a Buy at WestPark Capital; tgt $14
> Microsoft (MSFT) initiated with a Neutral at Macquarie; tgt $234
> nCino (NCNO) assumed with an Outperform at Macquarie; tgt $42
> Okta (OKTA) initiated with a Neutral at Macquarie; tgt $60
> Ouster (OUST) initiated with a Buy at WestPark Capital; tgt $4
> Palo Alto Networks (PANW) initiated with a Neutral at Macquarie; tgt $185
> Salesforce (CRM) assumed with an Outperform at Macquarie; tgt $210
> ServiceNow (NOW) assumed with an Outperform at Macquarie; tgt $500
> Snowflake (SNOW) initiated with a Neutral at Macquarie; tgt $173
> Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $5
> Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) initiated with an Underperform at WestPark Capital
> Workday (WDAY) initiated with a Neutral at Macquarie; tgt $170
> Zscaler (ZS) initiated with a Neutral at Macquarie; tgt $155
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.