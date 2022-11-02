First Look Analyst Calls Briefing for Wednesday, November 2, 2022

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Red Electrica (RDEIY) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Berenberg

Downgrades:

> Abiomed (ABMD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $388

> Bally’s Corporation (BALY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt lowered to $25

> British American Tobacco (BTI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman

> Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) downgraded to Underperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research; tgt $12

> Ecolab (ECL) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt lowered to $135

> NASDAQ (NDAQ) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $57

> Semler Scientific (SMLR) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at B. Riley Securities; tgt lowered to $45

> Universal Logistics (ULH) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt $36

Others:

> Aeva (AEVA) initiated with a Hold at WestPark Capital; tgt $3

> AEye (LIDR) initiated with a Hold at WestPark Capital; tgt $1

> Canopy Growth (CGC) initiated with an Underperform at Bernstein; tgt $1.50

> Check Point Software (CHKP) initiated with a Neutral at Macquarie; tgt $129

> Cloudflare (NET) initiated with a Neutral at Macquarie; tgt $60

> CrowdStrike (CRWD) initiated with an Outperform at Macquarie; tgt $220

> Datadog (DDOG) initiated with a Neutral at Macquarie; tgt $85

> Dynatrace (DT) initiated with a Neutral at Macquarie; tgt $38

> HubSpot (HUBS) initiated with an Outperform at Macquarie; tgt $355

> Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) initiated with a Buy at WestPark Capital; tgt $12

> Legend Biotech (LEGN) initiated with an Outperform at Evercore ISI

> Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) initiated with an Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt $5

> Luminar Technologies (LAZR) initiated with a Buy at WestPark Capital; tgt $14

> Microsoft (MSFT) initiated with a Neutral at Macquarie; tgt $234

> nCino (NCNO) assumed with an Outperform at Macquarie; tgt $42

> Okta (OKTA) initiated with a Neutral at Macquarie; tgt $60

> Ouster (OUST) initiated with a Buy at WestPark Capital; tgt $4

> Palo Alto Networks (PANW) initiated with a Neutral at Macquarie; tgt $185

> Salesforce (CRM) assumed with an Outperform at Macquarie; tgt $210

> ServiceNow (NOW) assumed with an Outperform at Macquarie; tgt $500

> Snowflake (SNOW) initiated with a Neutral at Macquarie; tgt $173

> Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $5

> Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) initiated with an Underperform at WestPark Capital

> Workday (WDAY) initiated with a Neutral at Macquarie; tgt $170

> Zscaler (ZS) initiated with a Neutral at Macquarie; tgt $155