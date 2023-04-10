First Look Analysts Research Calls for Monday, April 10

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt $36
> AvalonBay (AVB) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt $194
> Catalent (CTLT) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $88
> Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at The Benchmark Company; tgt $22
> Kemper (KMPR) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $78
> McDonald’s (MCD) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Northcoast; tgt $321
> NetApp (NTAP) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel; tgt $75
> Northern Trust (NTRS) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $96.50
> SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital; tgt $155
> Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $85
> TFI International (TFII) upgraded to Positive from Neutral at Susquehanna; tgt lowered to $135
> Weyerhaeuser (WY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt raised to $35
Downgrades:
> Block (SQ) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $75
> Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $11
> Essex Property (ESS) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $236
> ICICI Bank (IBN) downgraded to Buy from Conviction Buy at Goldman
> Incyte (INCY) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $79
> Norfolk Southern (NSC) downgraded to Buy from Conviction Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $257
Others:
> Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) initiated with an Outperform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $19.50
> Excelerate Energy (EE) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $31
> Fiverr (FVRR) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $50
> GE HealthCare (GEHC) initiated with a Neutral at BTIG Research
> Ingersoll-Rand (IR) placed on 90-Day Upside Catalyst Watch
> New Fortress Energy (NFE) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $60
> Rallybio (RLYB) initiated with an Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $17
> Ribbon Communications (RBBN) initiated with a Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities; tgt $6
> Southwestern Energy (SWN) initiated with a Hold at Siebert Williams Shank; tgt $6
> Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $19
> Xometry (XMTR) initiated with a Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities; tgt $20
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.