First Look Analysts Research Calls for Monday, April 10

Upgrades:

> American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt $36

> AvalonBay (AVB) upgraded to Outperform from In-line at Evercore ISI; tgt $194

> Catalent (CTLT) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $88

> Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at The Benchmark Company; tgt $22

> Kemper (KMPR) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $78

> McDonald’s (MCD) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Northcoast; tgt $321

> NetApp (NTAP) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel; tgt $75

> Northern Trust (NTRS) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $96.50

> SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Loop Capital; tgt $155

> Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM) upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $85

> TFI International (TFII) upgraded to Positive from Neutral at Susquehanna; tgt lowered to $135

> Weyerhaeuser (WY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt raised to $35

Downgrades:

> Block (SQ) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $75

> Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $11

> Essex Property (ESS) downgraded to In-line from Outperform at Evercore ISI; tgt $236

> ICICI Bank (IBN) downgraded to Buy from Conviction Buy at Goldman

> Incyte (INCY) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $79

> Norfolk Southern (NSC) downgraded to Buy from Conviction Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $257

Others:

> Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) initiated with an Outperform at MoffettNathanson; tgt $19.50

> Excelerate Energy (EE) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $31

> Fiverr (FVRR) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $50

> GE HealthCare (GEHC) initiated with a Neutral at BTIG Research

> Ingersoll-Rand (IR) placed on 90-Day Upside Catalyst Watch

> New Fortress Energy (NFE) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $60

> Rallybio (RLYB) initiated with an Outperform at Wedbush; tgt $17

> Ribbon Communications (RBBN) initiated with a Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities; tgt $6

> Southwestern Energy (SWN) initiated with a Hold at Siebert Williams Shank; tgt $6

> Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $19

> Xometry (XMTR) initiated with a Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities; tgt $20