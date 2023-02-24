Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, February 24

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.

Upgrades:

> Alibaba (BABA) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at KGI Securities; tgt $120

> Block (SQ) upgraded to In-line from Underperform at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $80

> Grab (GRAB) upgraded to Hold from Fully Valued at DBS Bank; tgt $3.22

> Kratos Defense and Security (KTOS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt raised to $14

> Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) upgraded to Buy from Hold at TD Securities; tgt $55

> Shopify (SHOP) upgraded to Hold from Sell at DZ Bank

> Vipshop (VIPS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt $17.50

> Vipshop (VIPS) upgraded to Buy from Outperform at CLSA; tgt raised to $17

Downgrades:

> Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $316

> Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $320

> Primo Water (PRMW) downgraded to Neutral from Sector Outperform at CIBC

> Stericycle (SRCL) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $53

> Upland Software (UPLD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $9

> Valvoline (VVV) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $37

> Vicor (VICR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt lowered to $45

> WideOpenWest (WOW) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $14

> Wingstop (WING) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $190

> YETI Holdings (YETI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $43

Others:

> Amerisafe (AMSF) initiated with a Neutral at Janney; tgt $58

> Bowlero (BOWL) initiated with a Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $24

> Employers Holdings (EIG) initiated with a Buy at Janney; tgt $50

> Formula One Group C (FWONK) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

> HashiCorp (HCP) initiated with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $34

> Integer Holdings (ITGR) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $85

> MGM Resorts (MGM) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $59

> Orchestra BioMed (OBIO) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $15

> ProAssurance (PRA) initiated with a Neutral at Janney; tgt $21