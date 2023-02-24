Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, February 24

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.
Upgrades:
> Alibaba (BABA) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at KGI Securities; tgt $120
> Block (SQ) upgraded to In-line from Underperform at Evercore ISI; tgt raised to $80
> Grab (GRAB) upgraded to Hold from Fully Valued at DBS Bank; tgt $3.22
> Kratos Defense and Security (KTOS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord Genuity; tgt raised to $14
> Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) upgraded to Buy from Hold at TD Securities; tgt $55
> Shopify (SHOP) upgraded to Hold from Sell at DZ Bank
> Vipshop (VIPS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS; tgt $17.50
> Vipshop (VIPS) upgraded to Buy from Outperform at CLSA; tgt raised to $17
Downgrades:
> Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $316
> Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $320
> Primo Water (PRMW) downgraded to Neutral from Sector Outperform at CIBC
> Stericycle (SRCL) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Robert W. Baird; tgt lowered to $53
> Upland Software (UPLD) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $9
> Valvoline (VVV) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt $37
> Vicor (VICR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt lowered to $45
> WideOpenWest (WOW) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy at Raymond James; tgt lowered to $14
> Wingstop (WING) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $190
> YETI Holdings (YETI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $43
Others:
> Amerisafe (AMSF) initiated with a Neutral at Janney; tgt $58
> Bowlero (BOWL) initiated with a Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt $24
> Employers Holdings (EIG) initiated with a Buy at Janney; tgt $50
> Formula One Group C (FWONK) initiated with a Peer Perform at Wolfe Research
> HashiCorp (HCP) initiated with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $34
> Integer Holdings (ITGR) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $85
> MGM Resorts (MGM) initiated with an Overweight at Barclays; tgt $59
> Orchestra BioMed (OBIO) initiated with an Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt $15
> ProAssurance (PRA) initiated with a Neutral at Janney; tgt $21
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.