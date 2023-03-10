Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, March 10

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Ameresco (AMRC) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $64
> Harvard Biosci (HBIO) upgraded to Buy from Speculative Buy at The Benchmark Company; tgt raised to $4
> KeyCorp (KEY) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $16.50
> KeyCorp (KEY) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $20
> Marathon Petroleum (MPC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt raised to $160
> Riskified (RSKD) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $8
> Silk Road Medical (SILK) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Citigroup; tgt $50
> Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler; tgt raised to $145
Downgrades:
> a.k.a. Brands (AKA) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $2
> Admiral Group (AMIGY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank
> Allbirds (BIRD) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group; tgt lowered to $2.25
> Allbirds (BIRD) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at William Blair
> Allbirds (BIRD) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Guggenheim
> Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) downgraded to Sell from Hold at Zelman
> BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt raised to $22
> Canadian Solar (CSIQ) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $44
> Caterpillar (CAT) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at UBS; tgt lowered to $225
> DocuSign (DOCU) downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $48
> Generac (GNRC) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $140
> Hugo Boss AG (BOSSY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank
> JD.com (JD) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Bocom; tgt $43
> Kosmos Energy (KOS) initiated with an Add at Peel Hunt; tgt $8.94
> Legrand SA (LGRDY) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan
> Schroders plc (SHNWF) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse
> Stride (LRN) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $46v
> SVB Financial Group (SIVB) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $100
> SVB Financial Group (SIVB) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James
> SVB Financial Group (SIVB) downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe Research
Others:
> Array Tech (ARRY) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $24
> Ballard Power (BLDP) initiated with a Sector Perform at Scotiabank; tgt $7.25
> Chewy (CHWY) initiated with a Buy at ROTH MKM; tgt $52
> Comerica (CMA) added to Focus List at Citigroup; tgt $90
> Cross Country (CCRN) initiated with a Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $30
> Farmers National (FMNB) initiated with a Neutral at Janney; tgt $14
> Intuitive Machines (LUNR) initiated with a Buy at ROTH MKM; tgt $20
> McCormick (MKC) initiated with a Sell at UBS; tgt $71
> Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) initiated with a Buy at Jones Trading; tgt $11
> Schneider Electric (SBGSY) resumed with an Overweight at JP Morgan
> Shoals Technologies (SHLS) initiated with a Buy at Citigroup; tgt $34
> SunPower (SPWR) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $16.50
> Sunrun (RUN) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $27
