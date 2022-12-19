Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Monday, December 19

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

> Mettler-Toledo (MTD) upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $1350

> Warner Music Group (WMG) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Atlantic Equities; tgt raised to $41

> American Electric (AEP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $98

> Element Financial (ELEEF) downgraded to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

> Raymond James (RJF) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $120

> Waste Mgmt (WM) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt lowered to $171

> Apollo Medical (AMEH) initiated with a Buy at Lake Street; tgt $40

> Spok (SPOK) assumed with a Buy at Lake Street; tgt $15

> Stem (STEM) initiated with a Neutral at ROTH Capital

> Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $50

> VolitionRx (VNRX) initiated with a Buy at EF Hutton; tgt $6

