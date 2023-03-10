First Look Analysts Research Calls for Friday, March 10

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> Alaska Air (ALK) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $62
> PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Craig Hallum; tgt raised to $5
> Roblox (RBLX) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $48
> United Airlines (UAL) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt raised to $80
Downgrades:
> Allegiant Travel (ALGT) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt raised to $105
> Apple (AAPL) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at LightShed Partners; tgt $120
> Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $8
> Southwest Air (LUV) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Barclays; tgt lowered to $38
Others:
> Eldorado Gold (EGO) resumed with an Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt $8.90
> Pool (POOL) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $408
> Privia Health (PRVA) initiated with an Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt $36
> Rivian Automotive (RIVN) resumed with a Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $40
> Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $1
