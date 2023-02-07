First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, February 7

Upgrades:

> Cipher Mining (CIFR) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at H.C. Wainwright; tgt raised to $3

> Lockheed Martin (LMT) upgraded to Outperform from Underperform at Credit Suisse; tgt raised to $510

Downgrades:

> Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $9

> BigCommerce (BIGC) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $12

> Holley Inc. (HLLY) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group; tgt $3

> PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $15

> Plains All American (PAA) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein

> Spire (SR) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel; tgt raised to $75

> The Children’s Place (PLCE) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group; tgt $46

> Tyson Foods (TSN) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Goldman; tgt lowered to $66

> ZoomInfo (ZI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS; tgt lowered to $33

Others:

> Allbirds (BIRD) initiated with a Neutral at BTIG Research

> Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $110

> Deckers Outdoor (DECK) assumed with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $515

> Duluth Trading Co (DLTH) initiated with a Neutral at BTIG Research

> Foot Locker (FL) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $55

> Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $5

> Revolve Group (RVLV) assumed with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $35

> Rocky Brands (RCKY) initiated with a Neutral at BTIG Research

> V.F. Corp (VFC) assumed with a Neutral at BTIG Research

> Warby Parker (WRBY) initiated with a Neutral at BTIG Research