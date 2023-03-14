First Look Analysts Research Calls for Tuesday, March 14

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today. https://briefing.com

> Avid Bioservices (CDMO) upgraded to Overweight from Sector Weight at KeyBanc Capital Markets; tgt $20

> Eni S.p.A. (E) upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC Securities

> Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt raised to $57

> Match Group (MTCH) upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $52

> MPLX LP (MPLX) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan; tgt raised to $41

> TrueCar (TRUE) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Needham; tgt $3.50

> Vermilion Energy (VET) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $28

> Lufax (LU) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Macquarie; tgt $1.50

> Ovintiv (OVV) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $53

> Academy Sports + Outdoors (ASO) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $73

> Arcellx (ACLX) initiated with a Buy at Stifel; tgt $43

> Cipher Mining (CIFR) initiated with a Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $3

> Community Bank (CBU) initiated with a Buy at Janney; tgt $66

> Estee Lauder (EL) initiated with an Outperform at TD Cowen; tgt $28

> LSB Industries (LXU) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $16

