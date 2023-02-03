Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, February 3

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.
Upgrades:
> Boyd Gaming (BYD) upgraded to Buy from Hold at CBRE; tgt $75
> Erasca (ERAS) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $15
> Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $9
> Inditex (IDEXY) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Deutsche Bank
> Lundin Mining (LUNMF) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley
> Marks and Spencer (MAKSY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank
> Meta Platforms (META) upgraded to Hold from Sell at DZ Bank; tgt $180
> Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $130
> Sallie Mae (SLM) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $16
Downgrades:
> Bill.com (BILL) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $128
> Bill.com (BILL) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at SMBC Nikko; tgt lowered to $110
> ConocoPhillips (COP) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at CapitalOne; tgt $102
> ImaRx Therapeutics (IMRX) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $5
> KingFisher plc (KGFHY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank
> Kuehne & Nagel International (KHNGY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel
> Lightspeed (LSPD) downgraded to Neutral from Sector Outperform at CIBC
> MACOM Tech (MTSI) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $65
> Meta Platforms (META) downgraded to Reduce from Hold at HSBC Securities; tgt $110
> Minerals Tech (MTX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Sidoti
> Nutrien (NTR) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $90
> Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $15
> Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Longbow
> Telia (TLSNY) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Bernstein
> Upstart (UPST) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $24
Others:
> C3.ai (AI) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $30
> Enphase Energy (ENPH) initiated with a Neutral at Janney; tgt $238
Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor
Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.