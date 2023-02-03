Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, February 3

Upgrades:

> Boyd Gaming (BYD) upgraded to Buy from Hold at CBRE; tgt $75

> Erasca (ERAS) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $15

> Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt $9

> Inditex (IDEXY) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Deutsche Bank

> Lundin Mining (LUNMF) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley

> Marks and Spencer (MAKSY) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank

> Meta Platforms (META) upgraded to Hold from Sell at DZ Bank; tgt $180

> Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) upgraded to Overweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $130

> Sallie Mae (SLM) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Wells Fargo; tgt lowered to $16

Downgrades:

> Bill.com (BILL) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt lowered to $128

> Bill.com (BILL) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at SMBC Nikko; tgt lowered to $110

> ConocoPhillips (COP) downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at CapitalOne; tgt $102

> ImaRx Therapeutics (IMRX) downgraded to Underweight from Equal-Weight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $5

> KingFisher plc (KGFHY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Deutsche Bank

> Kuehne & Nagel International (KHNGY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel

> Lightspeed (LSPD) downgraded to Neutral from Sector Outperform at CIBC

> MACOM Tech (MTSI) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $65

> Meta Platforms (META) downgraded to Reduce from Hold at HSBC Securities; tgt $110

> Minerals Tech (MTX) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Sidoti

> Nutrien (NTR) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt $90

> Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt lowered to $15

> Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Longbow

> Telia (TLSNY) downgraded to Underperform from Mkt Perform at Bernstein

> Upstart (UPST) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Loop Capital; tgt $24

Others:

> C3.ai (AI) initiated with a Buy at DA Davidson; tgt $30

> Enphase Energy (ENPH) initiated with a Neutral at Janney; tgt $238