First Look Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, March 15

Upgrades:
> Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $39
> Azul S.A. (AZUL) upgraded to Equal-Weight from Underweight at Morgan Stanley; tgt raised to $8.60
> Canadian Pacific (CP) upgraded to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform at Scotiabank
> Charles Schwab (SCHW) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt lowered to $67.50
> FTC Solar (FTCI) upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA Securities; tgt raised to $3.50
> Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) upgraded to Buy from Sell at Citigroup; tgt raised to $158
> Truist (TFC) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $52
> Unum Group (UNM) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt raised to $53
> W.R. Berkley (WRB) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $76
Downgrades:
> Porch Group (PRCH) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Loop Capital; tgt lowered to $2
> Q2 Holdings (QTWO) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord Genuity; tgt lowered to $25
> Traeger (COOK) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $4
> Vacasa (VCSA) downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer
Others:
> Intuit (INTU) initiated with an Outperform at Daiwa Securities; tgt $444
> ShockWave Medical (SWAV) initiated with a Buy at Needham; tgt $240
