First Look Analysts Research Calls for Monday, March 20

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Upgrades:

> Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) upgraded to Buy from Hold at The Benchmark Company; tgt $14

> Brookfield Corp. (BN) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse; tgt $41

> Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) upgraded to Peer Perform from Underperform at Wolfe Research

> Conagra (CAG) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Deutsche Bank; tgt $35

> Dow (DOW) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $60

> EastGroup (EGP) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Mizuho; tgt raised to $185

> Enphase Energy (ENPH) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $225

> Kimberly-Clark (KMB) upgraded to Hold from Sell at Deutsche Bank; tgt raised to $123

> LyondellBasell (LYB) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $100

> Meta Platforms (META) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Edward Jones

> New York Community (NYCB) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt raised to $11

> PepsiCo (PEP) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at Bernstein

> Portillo’s (PTLO) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Stifel; tgt $24

> PowerSchool (PWSC) upgraded to Outperform from Mkt Perform at Raymond James; tgt $22

> U.S. Bancorp (USB) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Robert W. Baird; tgt $52

> UBS AG (UBS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities

> Unum Group (UNM) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies; tgt raised to $50

> V.F. Corp (VFC) upgraded to Buy from Sell at Williams Trading; tgt $27

> Verisk Analytics (VRSK) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Redburn

> (WRK) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup; tgt lowered to $32

> Youdao (DAO) upgraded to Outperform from Hold at Daiwa Securities; tgt raised to $9.50

Downgrades:

> Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at TD Cowen; tgt lowered to $1

> Lifecore Biomedical (LFCR) downgraded to Equal-Weight from Overweight at Stephens; tgt lowered to $2

> UBS AG (UBS) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Societe Generale; tgt $18.86

> UBS AG (OBS) downgraded to Underperform from Neutral at Oddo BHF”

Others:

> Dell (DELL) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $43

> ESAB Corp. (ESAB) initiated with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $63

> Genius Sports (GENI) initiated with a Buy at BTIG Research; tgt $6

> Genius Sports (GENI) initiated with a Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities; tgt $7

> Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $15

> Home Bancorp (HBCP) initiated with a Mkt Perform at Raymond James

> Hostess Brands (TWNK) initiated with a Neutral at UBS; tgt $26

> HP Inc. (HPQ) initiated with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $26

> Lion Electric (LEV) initiated with a Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets; tgt $2

> Prologis (PLD) initiated with a Buy at Mizuho; tgt $140

> Roper (ROP) initiated with a Buy at Truist; tgt $510

> TreeHouse Foods (THS) initiated with a Buy at UBS; tgt $60