Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, March 24

24/7 Wall St. Staff
March 24, 2023 9:26 am

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today. 

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here

Upgrades:

> St James’s Place PLC (STJPF) upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC Securities

Downgrades:

> XPeng (XPEV) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein; tgt lowered to $12

Others:

> Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) initiated with a Buy at Bryan Garnier; tgt $3.60

> America Movil SA (AMX) initiated with a Buy at Lightshed Partners

> Celsius (CELH) added to Best Ideas List at Wedbush; tgt $115

> Immatics N.V. (IMTX) initiated with a Buy at Bryan Garnier; tgt $16

> Immunocore (IMCR) initiated with a Buy at Bryan Garnier; tgt $16

