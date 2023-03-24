Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, March 24

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> St James’s Place PLC (STJPF) upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC Securities
Downgrades:
> XPeng (XPEV) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein; tgt lowered to $12
Others:
> Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) initiated with a Buy at Bryan Garnier; tgt $3.60
> America Movil SA (AMX) initiated with a Buy at Lightshed Partners
> Celsius (CELH) added to Best Ideas List at Wedbush; tgt $115
> Immatics N.V. (IMTX) initiated with a Buy at Bryan Garnier; tgt $16
> Immunocore (IMCR) initiated with a Buy at Bryan Garnier; tgt $16
