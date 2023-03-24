Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, March 24

Upgrades:

> St James’s Place PLC (STJPF) upgraded to Buy from Hold at HSBC Securities

Downgrades:

> XPeng (XPEV) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein; tgt lowered to $12

Others:

> Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) initiated with a Buy at Bryan Garnier; tgt $3.60

> America Movil SA (AMX) initiated with a Buy at Lightshed Partners

> Celsius (CELH) added to Best Ideas List at Wedbush; tgt $115

> Immatics N.V. (IMTX) initiated with a Buy at Bryan Garnier; tgt $16

> Immunocore (IMCR) initiated with a Buy at Bryan Garnier; tgt $16