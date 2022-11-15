Investing

Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, November 15, 2022 

24/7 Wall St. Staff
November 15, 2022 8:10 am

Upgrades:

> 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $68

> LexinFintech (LX) upgraded to Accumulate from Reduce at CLSA

> Lufax (LU) upgraded to Buy from Reduce at CLSA

> National Grid (NGG) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Societe Generale

> Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $43

> Teleperformance (TLPFY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup

Downgrades:

> Haynes Intl (HAYN) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets

> Inventiva (IVA) downgraded to Sell from Buy at Societe Generale

> LyondellBasell (LYB) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt $88

> MSG Entertainment (MSGE) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $49

> Roche Hldg (RHHBY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel

> Roche Hldg (RHHBY) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen

> Sotera Health (SHC) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $6

Others:

> Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) initiated with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $15

> DICE Therapeutics (DICE) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $65

> Enphase Energy (ENPH) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $330

> First Solar (FSLR) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $180

> Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $11

> Harley-Davidson (HOG) initiated with an Underperform at Jefferies; tgt $39

> Inspired Entertainment (INSE) initiated with a Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities; tgt $18

> SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) initiated with a Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $260

> Sunnova Energy (NOVA) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $36

> SunPower (SPWR) initiated with a Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $16

> Sunrun (RUN) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $36

> Unity Software (U) resumed with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $36

