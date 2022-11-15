Morning Analyst Calls Briefing for Tuesday, November 15, 2022 

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Upgrades:
> 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman; tgt raised to $68
> LexinFintech (LX) upgraded to Accumulate from Reduce at CLSA
> Lufax (LU) upgraded to Buy from Reduce at CLSA
> National Grid (NGG) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Societe Generale
> Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Wells Fargo; tgt $43
> Teleperformance (TLPFY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citigroup
Downgrades:
> Haynes Intl (HAYN) downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets
> Inventiva (IVA) downgraded to Sell from Buy at Societe Generale
> LyondellBasell (LYB) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Mizuho; tgt $88
> MSG Entertainment (MSGE) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies; tgt lowered to $49
> Roche Hldg (RHHBY) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel
> Roche Hldg (RHHBY) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Cowen
> Sotera Health (SHC) downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $6
Others:
> Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) initiated with a Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt $15
> DICE Therapeutics (DICE) initiated with a Buy at Guggenheim; tgt $65
> Enphase Energy (ENPH) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $330
> First Solar (FSLR) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $180
> Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) initiated with a Buy at Goldman; tgt $11
> Harley-Davidson (HOG) initiated with an Underperform at Jefferies; tgt $39
> Inspired Entertainment (INSE) initiated with a Mkt Outperform at JMP Securities; tgt $18
> SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) initiated with a Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $260
> Sunnova Energy (NOVA) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $36
> SunPower (SPWR) initiated with a Hold at Deutsche Bank; tgt $16
> Sunrun (RUN) initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank; tgt $36
> Unity Software (U) resumed with a Neutral at Goldman; tgt $36
