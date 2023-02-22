Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, February 22

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.

Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.

Upgrades:

> Air France-KLM (AFLYY) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan

> Alumina (AWCMY) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Citigroup

> Publicis (PUBGY) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse

> Yara ASA (YARIY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS

Downgrades:

> Comcast (CMCSA) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at KGI Securities; tgt $41

> Hackett Group (HCKT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt lowered to $25

> Huntsman (HUN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Vertical Research

> Industrias Bachoco SA (IBA) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $56

> Interface (TILE) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $9

> LGI Homes (LGIH) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at BTIG Research; tgt $73

> Outotec Oyj (OUKPF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS

> Sirius XM (SIRI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Rosenblatt; tgt lowered to $4.80

> Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast

Others:

> Albemarle (ALB) initiated with a Market Perform at CICC; tgt $282.69

> Manhattan Assoc (MANH) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $145

> Newtek (NEWT) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler

> Nutex Health (NUTX) initiated with an Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $3

> Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $12

> PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) initiated with an Outperform at Macquarie; tgt $6

> Walmart (WMT) named Top Pick at Oppenheimer