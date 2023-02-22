Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Wednesday, February 22

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.
Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.
Upgrades:
> Air France-KLM (AFLYY) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan
> Alumina (AWCMY) upgraded to Neutral from Sell at Citigroup
> Publicis (PUBGY) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Credit Suisse
> Yara ASA (YARIY) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS
Downgrades:
> Comcast (CMCSA) downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at KGI Securities; tgt $41
> Hackett Group (HCKT) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Craig Hallum; tgt lowered to $25
> Huntsman (HUN) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Vertical Research
> Industrias Bachoco SA (IBA) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt $56
> Interface (TILE) downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist; tgt lowered to $9
> LGI Homes (LGIH) downgraded to Sell from Neutral at BTIG Research; tgt $73
> Outotec Oyj (OUKPF) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at UBS
> Sirius XM (SIRI) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Rosenblatt; tgt lowered to $4.80
> Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Northcoast
Others:
> Albemarle (ALB) initiated with a Market Perform at CICC; tgt $282.69
> Manhattan Assoc (MANH) initiated with a Neutral at DA Davidson; tgt $145
> Newtek (NEWT) initiated with a Neutral at Piper Sandler
> Nutex Health (NUTX) initiated with an Outperform at Northland Capital; tgt $3
> Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $12
> PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) initiated with an Outperform at Macquarie; tgt $6
> Walmart (WMT) named Top Pick at Oppenheimer
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.